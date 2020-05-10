VOTE: The Heirs, Legend of the Blue Sea, City Hunters or Boys Over Flowers, pick the best Lee Min Ho show

Lee Min-Ho completes 14 years in the South Korean entertainment industry. Vote for your best Lee Min-Ho show below!

Lee Min-Ho has our attention this weekend for several reasons. The actor currently stars in The King: Eternal Monarch. The SBS drama has finally picked pace, with several subplots catching everyone's attention. As fans tangle themselves in the twists and turns of the show, they also celebrate the actor's 14 years in the industry. Yes, it has been 14 years since Min-Ho began his journey in the South Korean entertainment industry. The actor began his journey with small roles in Nonstop 5 and Recipe of Love before he landed his fully blown acting gig in Secret Campus. However, he gained popularity with Boys Over Flowers.

Boys Over Flowers:

Since then the actor has starred in numerous projects, with his breakthrough coming via Boys Over Flowers. The actor played Gu Jun-pyo in the KBS drama. Starring opposite Ku Hye-sun and Kim Hyun-joong, Min-Ho became a household name. He bagged Baeksang Arts Awards for Best New Actor and KBS Drama Awards for Best New Actor and Best Couple Award.

City Hunters:

Min-Ho climbed the steps of popularity when he starred in City Hunters. As the actor's character Chae Sang-woo avenged his father's death, he became an international phenomenon with a fan base in different Asian countries.

The Heirs:

His biggest success came with The Heirs. Not only did the Kim Eun-sook written show perform phenomenally, but it also opened numerous doors for Min-Ho. The show's popularity brought him international recognition and numerous awards. He won the Top Excellence Award, Actor in a Drama Special, and Popularity Award, Actor at the SBS Drama Awards, and Best Asian Actor at the Baidu Feidian Awards.

Legend of the Blue Sea:

Before he could head for his military service, Min-Ho won hearts with Legend of the Blue Sea. The series boasted of mind-blowing ratings, proving that Min-Ho was a bankable star. Given the numerous shows and brilliant performances, we are in a fix! We are unable to decide which of the four shows are the actor's best shows. So, we seek help from you to vote for which of the four do you think is Lee Min-Ho's best show? Vote below and let us know why in the comments below.

