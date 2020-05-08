Vote: Lee Min Ho & Park Shin Hye, Song Joong Ki & Song Hye Kyo, who is the best K Drama couple

Lee Min Ho & Park Shin Hye, Song Joong Ki & Song Hye Kyo, Park Seo Joon & Park Min Young or Lee Jong Suk & Han Hyo Joo, which is your favourite K-Drama couple?

Korean drama shows will always have our hearts. Give us a list of shows and we would have either probably binged-watched it or it would be a part of our to-watch list to finish during the lockdown. There are numerous actors who have had us go weak in the knee. We've also developed a massive girl crush on a few gorgeous and talented Korean actresses. But there are a handful of couples that have our hearts forever owing to their undeniable chemistry and oomph.

From Lee Min Ho and Park Shin Hye in The Heirs, to Song Joong Ki & Song Hye Kyo, in Descendants of the Sun, several K-Drama couples make our hearts skip a beat. However, today, we are here to find out from you! Who according to you is the best K-Drama couple? Here are your options:

Lee Min Ho & Park Shin Hye:

The couple set the small screen on fire with their unbeatable chemistry in The Heirs. Fans couldn't get enough of the two stars. Although the two stars have starred on different shows with different actors, we would give anything to watch these two together.

Song Joong Ki & Song Hye Kyo:

We want a love like Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo shared on Descendants of the Sun. Their teen-like romance, yet the mature love story have us revisiting the show from time to time.

Park Seo Joon & Park Min Young:

While we tried to understand What's Wrong with Secretary Kim?, we fell in love with Park Seo Joon and Park Min Young. Their entertaining chemistry not only left us falling in love with them but also spark several dating rumours.

Lee Jong Suk & Han Hyo Joo:

While W had us hooked to find out how the lead character found avenge his family's death, we binged the whole series for the adorable Lee Jong Suk and Han Hyo Joo. The couple convinced us that they were dating off-screen as well. Although they didn't, they were so darn good!

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×