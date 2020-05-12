VOTE: Lee Min Ho, Song Joong Ki, Park Seo Joon or Hyun Bin, which K Drama actor makes your heart flutter?

Lee Min-Ho, Song Joong Ki, Park Seo Joon and Hyun Bin are some of the versatile actors in the K-Drama industry. But which of these stars makes your heart flutter? Vote and let us know!

There is no denying that South Korean actors have one of the most attractive features. The actors not only are good looking faces but can also deliver versatile performances. Take Lee Min-Ho as an example. The actor has worked in numerous projects in the last 14 years and managed to keep each character distinct from each other. From playing the leader of a popular group of boys in Boys Over Flowers to an heir of a giant empire in The Heirs and now, playing an emperor in The King: Eternal Monarch, he has managed to hearts swoon with every portrayal.

On the other hand, we also have Song Joong Ki. Although he has a slew of projects under his belt, we cannot get over his act in Descendants of the Sun. Watching him play the naughty yet top of his game military officer left us daydreaming of the actor. And boy, don't even get us started on Park Seo Joon.

The actor wrapped us with his charm in She Was Pretty before he took us time travelling with Hwarang. But it was in What's Wrong with Secretary Kim? that he stole our hearts away. He proved he was a multifaceted star with Itaewon Class. While we recovered from Seo Joon, we crash-landed on Hyun Bin. We'll be honest, we bumped into the actor with Crash Landing On You. However, as we explored his older shows, especially Secret Garden and Memories Of The Alhambra that we ended up giving a piece of our heart to Hyun Bin as well.

So you can imagine what a spot we've put ourselves in. While our hearts flutter watching all the four actors, which is that one actor who makes your heart dance? Vote and let us know!

