VOTE: Lee Min Ho, Song Joong Ki, Park Seo Joon or Hyun Bin, which K Drama actor makes your heart flutter?
There is no denying that South Korean actors have one of the most attractive features. The actors not only are good looking faces but can also deliver versatile performances. Take Lee Min-Ho as an example. The actor has worked in numerous projects in the last 14 years and managed to keep each character distinct from each other. From playing the leader of a popular group of boys in Boys Over Flowers to an heir of a giant empire in The Heirs and now, playing an emperor in The King: Eternal Monarch, he has managed to hearts swoon with every portrayal.
On the other hand, we also have Song Joong Ki. Although he has a slew of projects under his belt, we cannot get over his act in Descendants of the Sun. Watching him play the naughty yet top of his game military officer left us daydreaming of the actor. And boy, don't even get us started on Park Seo Joon.
The actor wrapped us with his charm in She Was Pretty before he took us time travelling with Hwarang. But it was in What's Wrong with Secretary Kim? that he stole our hearts away. He proved he was a multifaceted star with Itaewon Class. While we recovered from Seo Joon, we crash-landed on Hyun Bin. We'll be honest, we bumped into the actor with Crash Landing On You. However, as we explored his older shows, especially Secret Garden and Memories Of The Alhambra that we ended up giving a piece of our heart to Hyun Bin as well.
So you can imagine what a spot we've put ourselves in. While our hearts flutter watching all the four actors, which is that one actor who makes your heart dance? Vote and let us know!
Lee min ho
Park Soe Joon❤❤❤❤❤
Just Lee min ho 이민호
Song Joong Ki! ❤❤❤
I like to vote Park Seo Joon.
Why are only 3 actors mentioned? Ji chang wook, lee jong suk, gong yoo, kang ha neul, mannnnnnnn the list is never ending. It is hard to choose.
It's Lee Min Ho the one who mesmerised my heart. Then Park Seo Joon and Hyun Bun in that order.
Park seo joon is greatest
Hyun bin
Crash landing on you introduced me to kdramas! Like everyone Hyun Bin caught our eyes and captured our hearts me and my friends couldn’t stop talking about him. Then I watched what’s wrong with secretary Kim and itaewon class, That’s when my loyalty shifted to Park seo joon. I started watching all his shows and interviews I especially loved him in youn’s kitchen the reality show he looks so hot as a waiter just being himself, besides being a versatile actor He’s grounded ,witty and very athletic too .
Lê Min ho
HyunBin
Hyun Bin is the best
Lee Min Ho Forever.. amo demais ele...minha paixão. Gu jun Pyo..meu querido razão pela qual me apaixonei por Kdramas..tbm gosto do Park Soon Joon
Lee Min Ho❤️❤️❤️
Hiun Bin, adorável em Pousando no Amor
Park Seo Joon
PARK SEO JOON
Hyun Bin!!
lee min ho oppppppppaaaaaaa
I like the others too but Lee Min Ho is my #1!!!
Hyun bin
Park Seo Joon
Song Joong ki is more able with more different roles.
In the beginning I wondered what's all the hype with lee minho..after watching Legend of the blue sea.. he just lights up the screen.
My vote for lee min ho .
Park Seo joon great actor
Park Seo Joon
HYUN BIN is the best
Hyun Bin
Lee min hoo
Lee min ho
Hyun Bin
Hyun Bin ❤
Favourite actor
Park Seo Joon of IC
always lee min ho
Leesong(Lee minho,song joongki) are both great actors i can't decide between the two, they both give different kind of feeling.
Park seo joon was the best, park seo joon is the best and park seo joon will always be the best..
Lee Min Ho one of the best best actor of all time. His acting skill is undeniable, it is a gif❤❤❤
Park seo joon was the best, park seo joon is the best and park seo joon will always be the best...
Park Seo Joon is the best actor for me.
HYUN BIN!Its because he is so cute,and calm and kind and I ship him with Yoon Se Ri in CLOY.I love u Hyun bin!I wish I could meet you!*does a Korean heart*♡♡
HYUN BIN!!!I HOPE TO SEE HIM SOMEDAY IN KOREA!!!♡♡
HYUN BIN. ALWAYS.
I love you hyun bin
Hyun bin for me
I love hyun bin
Lee Min Ho. Period.
Lee min ho
Song joong ki is the best
Lee Min Ho... The best gentleman in korean film industry
Lee Min ho
Hyun Bin is tops for me
Hyun Bin for me
Lee Min Hoo please
Lee Min Ho
I love and vote for hyun bin
LMH
hyun bin..wat abt park bo gum?
hyun binn. but park bo gum is good too
Hyun Bin was "introduced" to me by my friends. Never cared for Kdrama - ever. I noticed that my friends and I ( all in a relationship with a significant other, all gainfully employed, all enjoying the comforts of material wealth - in other words - all normal people with a lot of blessings in their lives) have not had a conversation for weeks without talking about Hyun Bin and his movies. I found that strange and decided to take a breather from his works. And that is how I found Park Seo Joon. Wow, he is a much better actor. You can actually feel a "person" in the role he is in. He also looks more human not like a sculpture than HB is. Adorable and yet with a pulse. Still love Hyun Bin to bits. But if you want to feel your heartbeat and touch the ground, PSJ is it.
Hyun Bin forever❤️❤️
1. Hyun Bin - Everything about him is an ideal husband 2. Song Joong Ki - Super cute guy and ideal boyfriend 3. Park Seo Joon - Don't know much about him but he seems sweet 4. Lee Min Ho - Nothing against him but never liked him
Vote for So Jong Ki
Ji Chang-wook - tops!
Hyun bin
Lee Min Ho...
Wait for part 2 crash landing on you and Descendants of the Sun.Part 3 for Romantic Doctor.
Hyun Bin
Hyun Bin
I voted for Lee Min Ho...
Hyun Bin
Hyun Bin is the best
Song joong ki
Song joong ki
Hyun Bin
Hyun Binh
Hyun Bin
It's quite difficult to choose But I like Ji Chang Wook more than all of them tbh
It's quite disappointing and sad that Ji Chang Wook isn't included.
Song Joong Ki 4ever!❤❤❤
Hyun bin!
Hyun bin tartışmasız
Tartışmasız Hyun Bin tam karizma
Song Jong ki
Song joong ki :)
lee min ho
Hyun Bin my favorite K actor ❤❤❤
Lee min ho
Hyun Bin all the way. He has charisma that no one can replicate.
For me it's Lee Min Ho.
Lee Min Ho
Completely unfair! They are all MAGNIFICENT. But if I must- if world-peace is on the line- I will go with Hyun Bin for all around depth, sincerity, passion, intelligence, sexiness, vulnerability and chivalry in his acting. I do truly love them all and drop everything when any one of the aforementioned has a new project. Can;t wait for the pairing of IU with Park Seo Joon in Dream!
Perfect description of Hyun Bin. He's a Man you'd want to bring home to Mom and Dad!
Lee min ho
My muse....hyun bin ❤❤❤ if i have to name one of them....love for other oppas too
Lee Min Ho
Certainly Lee Min Ho❤️
Park Seo Jun ❤️❤️
Lee minho too
Song jong ki
Lee min Ho
Song joong ki
Park Seo Joon and Hyun Bin❤️❤️❤️
Song joong ki
Only lee min ho... ❤️❤️❤️
It has to be Lee Min Ho!
Just Hyun Bin❤
Hyun Bin is the best
Hyun Bin,
Hyun Bin
Park Seo Joon. I love him and watch his shows all the time. I'll throw a different one in here and there but always go back to his. He is very talented and portrays each different character so well. ❤ (i'm not saying the others don't I just personally prefer him)
Park Seo Joon!!!!!❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ Not only is he gorgeous, and has kind eyes!! He is very talented
Hyun Bin
Lee Min Ho Hyun Bin Ughhhhh!!!
Can i vote two??
SRSLY
HyunBin
HyunBin is the best
Lee Min Ho and Hyun Bin
I prefer Kim Woo Bin, Ji Chang Wook and Lee Yoon-gi over any of them, except Hyun Bin, who would make my top 4 probably too
Soon jong ki
Hyun Bin
Hyun bin
Lee Min Ho definitely
It will be Lee Min Ho for most great dramas
Hyun bin
Lee min hoo
I love Lee Min Ho! Watched The Inheritors 3x in its entirety. Now I'm hooked!
Hyun Bin
Lee Min Ho
Park seo joon
Lee min ho
Lee Min Ho
Song Joong Ki
Park Seo Joon