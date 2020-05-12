  1. Home
VOTE: Lee Min Ho, Song Joong Ki, Park Seo Joon or Hyun Bin, which K Drama actor makes your heart flutter?

Lee Min-Ho, Song Joong Ki, Park Seo Joon and Hyun Bin are some of the versatile actors in the K-Drama industry. But which of these stars makes your heart flutter? Vote and let us know!
549806 reads Mumbai Updated: May 13, 2020 12:37 pm
There is no denying that South Korean actors have one of the most attractive features. The actors not only are good looking faces but can also deliver versatile performances. Take Lee Min-Ho as an example. The actor has worked in numerous projects in the last 14 years and managed to keep each character distinct from each other. From playing the leader of a popular group of boys in Boys Over Flowers to an heir of a giant empire in The Heirs and now, playing an emperor in The King: Eternal Monarch, he has managed to hearts swoon with every portrayal. 

On the other hand, we also have Song Joong Ki. Although he has a slew of projects under his belt, we cannot get over his act in Descendants of the Sun. Watching him play the naughty yet top of his game military officer left us daydreaming of the actor. And boy, don't even get us started on Park Seo Joon. 

The actor wrapped us with his charm in She Was Pretty before he took us time travelling with Hwarang. But it was in What's Wrong with Secretary Kim? that he stole our hearts away. He proved he was a multifaceted star with Itaewon Class. While we recovered from Seo Joon, we crash-landed on Hyun Bin. We'll be honest, we bumped into the actor with Crash Landing On You. However, as we explored his older shows, especially Secret Garden and Memories Of The Alhambra that we ended up giving a piece of our heart to Hyun Bin as well. 

So you can imagine what a spot we've put ourselves in. While our hearts flutter watching all the four actors, which is that one actor who makes your heart dance? Vote and let us know! 

Anonymous 49 minutes ago

Lee min ho

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Park Soe Joon❤❤❤❤❤

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Just Lee min ho 이민호

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Song Joong Ki! ❤❤❤

Anonymous 5 hours ago

I like to vote Park Seo Joon.

Anonymous 7 hours ago

Why are only 3 actors mentioned? Ji chang wook, lee jong suk, gong yoo, kang ha neul, mannnnnnnn the list is never ending. It is hard to choose.

Anonymous 7 hours ago

It's Lee Min Ho the one who mesmerised my heart. Then Park Seo Joon and Hyun Bun in that order.

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Park seo joon is greatest

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Hyun bin

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Crash landing on you introduced me to kdramas! Like everyone Hyun Bin caught our eyes and captured our hearts me and my friends couldn’t stop talking about him. Then I watched what’s wrong with secretary Kim and itaewon class, That’s when my loyalty shifted to Park seo joon. I started watching all his shows and interviews I especially loved him in youn’s kitchen the reality show he looks so hot as a waiter just being himself, besides being a versatile actor He’s grounded ,witty and very athletic too .

Anonymous 11 hours ago

Lê Min ho

Anonymous 11 hours ago

HyunBin

Anonymous 11 hours ago

Hyun Bin is the best

Anonymous 12 hours ago

Lee Min Ho Forever.. amo demais ele...minha paixão. Gu jun Pyo..meu querido razão pela qual me apaixonei por Kdramas..tbm gosto do Park Soon Joon

Anonymous 13 hours ago

Lee Min Ho❤️❤️❤️

Anonymous 13 hours ago

Hiun Bin, adorável em Pousando no Amor

Anonymous 13 hours ago

Park Seo Joon

Anonymous 13 hours ago

PARK SEO JOON

Anonymous 13 hours ago

Hyun Bin!!

Anonymous 15 hours ago

lee min ho oppppppppaaaaaaa

Anonymous 15 hours ago

I like the others too but Lee Min Ho is my #1!!!

Anonymous 15 hours ago

Hyun bin

Anonymous 16 hours ago

Park Seo Joon

Anonymous 16 hours ago

Song Joong ki is more able with more different roles.

Anonymous 16 hours ago

In the beginning I wondered what's all the hype with lee minho..after watching Legend of the blue sea.. he just lights up the screen.

Anonymous 17 hours ago

My vote for lee min ho .

Anonymous 17 hours ago

Park Seo joon great actor

Anonymous 17 hours ago

Park Seo Joon

Anonymous 18 hours ago

HYUN BIN is the best

Anonymous 19 hours ago

Hyun Bin

Anonymous 19 hours ago

Lee min hoo

Anonymous 19 hours ago

Lee min ho

Anonymous 19 hours ago

Hyun Bin

Anonymous 20 hours ago

Hyun Bin ❤

Anonymous 20 hours ago

Favourite actor

Anonymous 20 hours ago

Park Seo Joon of IC

Anonymous 20 hours ago

always lee min ho

Anonymous 21 hours ago

Leesong(Lee minho,song joongki) are both great actors i can't decide between the two, they both give different kind of feeling.

Anonymous 21 hours ago

Park seo joon was the best, park seo joon is the best and park seo joon will always be the best..

Anonymous 21 hours ago

Lee Min Ho one of the best best actor of all time. His acting skill is undeniable, it is a gif❤❤❤

Anonymous 21 hours ago

Park seo joon was the best, park seo joon is the best and park seo joon will always be the best...

Anonymous 22 hours ago

Park Seo Joon is the best actor for me.

Anonymous 22 hours ago

HYUN BIN!Its because he is so cute,and calm and kind and I ship him with Yoon Se Ri in CLOY.I love u Hyun bin!I wish I could meet you!*does a Korean heart*♡♡

Anonymous 22 hours ago

HYUN BIN!!!I HOPE TO SEE HIM SOMEDAY IN KOREA!!!♡♡

Anonymous 23 hours ago

HYUN BIN. ALWAYS.

Anonymous 23 hours ago

I love you hyun bin

Anonymous 23 hours ago

Hyun bin for me

Anonymous 23 hours ago

I love hyun bin

Anonymous 23 hours ago

Lee Min Ho. Period.

Anonymous 23 hours ago

Lee min ho

Anonymous 23 hours ago

Song joong ki is the best

Anonymous 23 hours ago

Lee Min Ho... The best gentleman in korean film industry

Anonymous 24 hours ago

Lee Min ho

Anonymous 24 hours ago

Hyun Bin is tops for me

Anonymous 24 hours ago

Hyun Bin for me

Anonymous 24 hours ago

Lee Min Hoo please

Anonymous 1 day ago

Lee Min Ho

Anonymous 1 day ago

I love and vote for hyun bin

Anonymous 1 day ago

LMH

Anonymous 1 day ago

hyun bin..wat abt park bo gum?

Anonymous 1 day ago

hyun binn. but park bo gum is good too

Anonymous 1 day ago

Hyun Bin was "introduced" to me by my friends. Never cared for Kdrama - ever. I noticed that my friends and I ( all in a relationship with a significant other, all gainfully employed, all enjoying the comforts of material wealth - in other words - all normal people with a lot of blessings in their lives) have not had a conversation for weeks without talking about Hyun Bin and his movies. I found that strange and decided to take a breather from his works. And that is how I found Park Seo Joon. Wow, he is a much better actor. You can actually feel a "person" in the role he is in. He also looks more human not like a sculpture than HB is. Adorable and yet with a pulse. Still love Hyun Bin to bits. But if you want to feel your heartbeat and touch the ground, PSJ is it.

Anonymous 1 day ago

Hyun Bin forever❤️❤️

Anonymous 1 day ago

1. Hyun Bin - Everything about him is an ideal husband 2. Song Joong Ki - Super cute guy and ideal boyfriend 3. Park Seo Joon - Don't know much about him but he seems sweet 4. Lee Min Ho - Nothing against him but never liked him

Anonymous 1 day ago

Vote for So Jong Ki

Anonymous 1 day ago

Ji Chang-wook - tops!

Anonymous 1 day ago

Hyun bin

Anonymous 1 day ago

Lee Min Ho...

Anonymous 1 day ago

Wait for part 2 crash landing on you and Descendants of the Sun.Part 3 for Romantic Doctor.

Anonymous 1 day ago

Hyun Bin

Anonymous 1 day ago

Hyun Bin

Anonymous 1 day ago

I voted for Lee Min Ho...

Anonymous 1 day ago

Hyun Bin

Anonymous 1 day ago

Hyun Bin is the best

Anonymous 1 day ago

Song joong ki

Anonymous 1 day ago

Song joong ki

Anonymous 1 day ago

Hyun Bin

Anonymous 1 day ago

Hyun Binh

Anonymous 1 day ago

Hyun Bin

Anonymous 1 day ago

It's quite difficult to choose But I like Ji Chang Wook more than all of them tbh

Anonymous 1 day ago

It's quite disappointing and sad that Ji Chang Wook isn't included.

Anonymous 1 day ago

Song Joong Ki 4ever!❤❤❤

Anonymous 1 day ago

Hyun bin!

Anonymous 1 day ago

Hyun bin tartışmasız

Anonymous 1 day ago

Tartışmasız Hyun Bin tam karizma

Anonymous 1 day ago

Song Jong ki

Anonymous 1 day ago

Song joong ki :)

Anonymous 1 day ago

lee min ho

Anonymous 1 day ago

Hyun Bin my favorite K actor ❤❤❤

Anonymous 1 day ago

Lee min ho

Anonymous 1 day ago

Hyun Bin all the way. He has charisma that no one can replicate.

Anonymous 1 day ago

For me it's Lee Min Ho.

Anonymous 1 day ago

Lee Min Ho

Anonymous 1 day ago

Completely unfair! They are all MAGNIFICENT. But if I must- if world-peace is on the line- I will go with Hyun Bin for all around depth, sincerity, passion, intelligence, sexiness, vulnerability and chivalry in his acting. I do truly love them all and drop everything when any one of the aforementioned has a new project. Can;t wait for the pairing of IU with Park Seo Joon in Dream!

Anonymous 1 day ago

Perfect description of Hyun Bin. He's a Man you'd want to bring home to Mom and Dad!

Anonymous 1 day ago

Lee min ho

Anonymous 1 day ago

My muse....hyun bin ❤❤❤ if i have to name one of them....love for other oppas too

Anonymous 1 day ago

Lee Min Ho

Anonymous 1 day ago

Certainly Lee Min Ho❤️

Anonymous 1 day ago

Park Seo Jun ❤️❤️

Anonymous 1 day ago

Lee minho too

Anonymous 1 day ago

Song jong ki

Anonymous 1 day ago

Lee min Ho

Anonymous 1 day ago

Song joong ki

Anonymous 1 day ago

Park Seo Joon and Hyun Bin❤️❤️❤️

Anonymous 1 day ago

Song joong ki

Anonymous 1 day ago

Only lee min ho... ❤️❤️❤️

Anonymous 1 day ago

It has to be Lee Min Ho!

Anonymous 1 day ago

Just Hyun Bin❤

Anonymous 1 day ago

Hyun Bin is the best

Anonymous 1 day ago

Hyun Bin,

Anonymous 1 day ago

Hyun Bin

Anonymous 2 days ago

Park Seo Joon. I love him and watch his shows all the time. I'll throw a different one in here and there but always go back to his. He is very talented and portrays each different character so well. ❤ (i'm not saying the others don't I just personally prefer him)

Anonymous 2 days ago

Park Seo Joon!!!!!❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ Not only is he gorgeous, and has kind eyes!! He is very talented

Anonymous 2 days ago

Hyun Bin

Anonymous 2 days ago

Lee Min Ho Hyun Bin Ughhhhh!!!

Anonymous 2 days ago

Can i vote two??

Anonymous 2 days ago

SRSLY

Anonymous 2 days ago

HyunBin

Anonymous 2 days ago

HyunBin is the best

Anonymous 2 days ago

Lee Min Ho and Hyun Bin

Anonymous 2 days ago

I prefer Kim Woo Bin, Ji Chang Wook and Lee Yoon-gi over any of them, except Hyun Bin, who would make my top 4 probably too

Anonymous 2 days ago

Soon jong ki

Anonymous 2 days ago

Hyun Bin

Anonymous 2 days ago

Hyun bin

Anonymous 2 days ago

Lee Min Ho definitely

Anonymous 2 days ago

It will be Lee Min Ho for most great dramas

Anonymous 2 days ago

Hyun bin

Anonymous 2 days ago

Lee min hoo

Anonymous 2 days ago

I love Lee Min Ho! Watched The Inheritors 3x in its entirety. Now I'm hooked!

Anonymous 2 days ago

Hyun Bin

Anonymous 2 days ago

Lee Min Ho

Anonymous 2 days ago

Park seo joon

Anonymous 2 days ago

Lee min ho

Anonymous 2 days ago

Lee Min Ho

Anonymous 2 days ago

Song Joong Ki

Anonymous 2 days ago

Park Seo Joon

