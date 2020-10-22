Voters Assemble Event: Scarlett Johansson had a heartbreaking response to Black Widow's Avengers: Endgame fate

MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans were crushed when Scarlett Johansson recalled how she wasn't a part of the final battle in Avengers: Endgame because of her tragic fate.

In a reunion of all reunions, many beloved MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) cast members came together for Voters Assemble fundraising event along with Senator Kamala Harris in order to raise funds for Joe Biden's campaign ahead of US' November elections. Joining the fun trivia game show were Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, Don Cheadle, Zoe Saldana and Anthony and Joe Russo.

The virtual Zoom chat saw the cast and Harris being assigned to two teams; Team Rudd vs. Team Ruffalo. As shared by Brandon Davis' Twitter, there was one heartbreaking moment which crushed Black Widow fans due to Johansson's response to a question. Paul asked, "Who did T'Challa pass the Gauntlet to? Was it Shuri, Spider-Man, Ant-Man or the Hulk?" While everyone started pondering over the answer, Scarlett quipped, "I wasn't there, so," which had Downey and Saldana laughing out loud.

*SPOILERS ALERT* The 35-year-old actress is referring to Natasha Romanoff's tragic fate in Avengers: Endgame when she sacrificed her own life in Vormir to enable Clint Barton aka Hawkeye to retrieve the Soul Stone, essential in defeating Thanos. MCU fans were left majorly miffed with the fact that Black Widow was not a part of the final battle, especially during the all-female superhero sequence featuring Captain Marvel, Scarlett Witch and more as they felt she more than deserved to be a part of the now iconic sequence.

Nonetheless, we'll still get to see Scarlett as Natasha Romanoff in her well deserved standalone film Black Widow, which is directed by Cate Shortland and also stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Rachel Weisz. Black Widow is slated to release on May 7, 2021.

