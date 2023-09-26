‘Vow renewal is the kiss of death’: Chrissy Teigen opens up about why she was against it with husband John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary with a memorable vow renewal ceremony at Villa Pizzo in Lake Como, Italy. However, as Chrissy explains, their approaches to celebrating life's milestones can be quite distinct.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's contrasting celebration styles

Chrissy Teigen shared her perspective on celebrating special moments with PEOPLE while attending the Celebrity 'Server for an Hour' event in Los Angeles. She revealed that she prefers quieter, more intimate affairs, whereas her husband, John Legend, thrives on lively parties and date nights. The couple's vow renewal, a grand event, perfectly encapsulated John's enthusiasm for festivities. She said "It means more [to me] to have a quiet night — but John loves a party. Bless him. God, he loves a party. He loves a date night and he loves a party."

ALSO READ: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen renew vows in Italy to celebrate 10th wedding anniversary

Unexpected emotions for Chrissy Teigen

Initially hesitant about the vow renewal, Chrissy Teigen ultimately embraced the idea and found the experience to be far more emotional than anticipated. She described it as really special and expressed gratitude for exchanging vows with John Legend in the same location where they first said 'I do' a decade ago. She said, "I didn't want it to be a vow renewal. I come from the world of Real Housewives, and a vow renewal is the kiss of death," the model explained, adding that she was eventually swayed. "I was like, 'Let's kiss it. Let's do it.'"

ALSO READ: Inside John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's new family home; the couple went for a 'feminine' vibe

While their 10th wedding anniversary celebration was grand in scale, Chrissy and John didn't exchange gifts, as the event itself felt like the most meaningful present. As they continue their journey together, marked by love, gratitude, and occasional extravagance, the couple's vow renewal serves as a testament to their enduring bond. Their shared moments of happiness and gratitude with friends and family in Italy echo the deep connection that has defined their relationship for 17 years.

ALSO READ: ‘Lately: Renaissance Tour’: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen shine in Silver at Beyonce's Vancouver show; PICS