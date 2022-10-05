W Series: Clueless, The Holiday and more, find out which is the best romantic comedy of all time

Among all the film genres, if there is one that appeals to all ages happens to be romantic comedy. Over the years, films have managed to capture all sides of love from fairytale romances to tragic tales and more. Audience has a wide variety to choose from when it comes to a movie that celebrates their kind of romance and here are some top picks. It's a hard task to choose which is the best romantic comedy of all time given that Hollywood has churned out several classic romances. From Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan's love-filled internet romance from You've Got Mail to Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling's heartbreaking musical La La Land, we are spoilt for choices. Considering Google has all the answers, we turn to the search engine to answer the toughest question of which is the best romantic comedy of all time. The search engine reveals a list of answers. Check out which film tops the list.

Which is the best romantic comedy of all time? When searching for the term "best romantic comedy of all time" on Google, the first film that appears happens to be Alicia Silverstone's Clueless. The 1995 film directed by Amy Heckerling is loosely based on Jane Austen's 1815 novel Emma, with a modern-day approach and a protagonist from Beverly Hills. The film managed to become iconic for its fashion as the outfits worn by Silverstone's Cher Horowitz became favourites with several fans even choosing them for cosplay. The film stars Paul Rudd as the romantic lead.



What is the plot of Clueless? Cher (Alicia Silverstone) is a popular social butterfly at her Beverly Hills high school and one of her obsessions happens to be matchmaking. After successfully coaxing two teachers into dating each other, Cher finds her next target to be the klutzy new student Tai (Brittany Murphy). By giving Tai a makeover and influencing her to change her personality, Cher turns Tai into a popular being at the school. Although Cher's meddling in Tai's life is disapproved by her ex-stepbrother Josh (Paul Rudd). While the duo keep bickering with each other, Cher soon falls for Josh. Unable to deal with her own feelings about Josh, Cher soon learns that she herself is clueless when it comes to love and matchmaking may not be all that easy.

Why is Clueless considered to be iconic? More than two decades after it was released, Clueless is considered to be iconic and many fans have also deemed it the best Jane Austen adaptation. One of the film's most-talked-about sequences has also been the computerized closet sequence which was a milestone moment for a 1990s film. Not only did the film fashion trend for its time it also became a box office hit. Second best romantic comedy of all time After Clueless, the search list names Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis' Friends With Benefits which was released in 2011. The film follows the story of two jaded lovers Jamie (Mila Kunis) and Dylan (Justin Timberlake) agreeing to enter a friends-with-benefits relationship although the lines soon begin to get blurred as emotions are added to the mix. The duo eventually end up falling in love. Despite its No Strings Attached starring Ashton Kutcher and Natalie Portman which released in the same year, Friends With Benefits is considered a better romantic comedy.