W Series: Emilia Clarke or Sophie Turner, find out who is the most popular Game of Thrones star

Game Of Thrones has been one of the most popular shows to come out in the past decade. The HBO series which ran for eight seasons managed to become a massive global rage and also made the lead stars of the show an overnight sensation. Some of the major stars who received breakout roles from the show included the likes of Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington and Sophie Turner among others.

While the characters from the show became massively popular among fans who chose their allegiance to the varied Houses of the seven kingdoms, the actors who played them also became fan favourites. Given how the show boasted of so many characters, the list of the star cast of the show is massive and hence determining who is the most popular star from the show is difficult.