W Series: Emilia Clarke or Sophie Turner, find out who is the most popular Game of Thrones star
Game Of Thrones has been one of the most popular shows to come out in the past decade. The HBO series which ran for eight seasons managed to become a massive global rage and also made the lead stars of the show an overnight sensation. Some of the major stars who received breakout roles from the show included the likes of Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington and Sophie Turner among others.
While the characters from the show became massively popular among fans who chose their allegiance to the varied Houses of the seven kingdoms, the actors who played them also became fan favourites. Given how the show boasted of so many characters, the list of the star cast of the show is massive and hence determining who is the most popular star from the show is difficult.
Seeking some help from Google, when we searched for the most popular Game Of Thrones actor, the celebrity to top the list happens to be Emilia Clarke. The 35-year-old actress famously essayed the role of Daenerys Targaryen on the show and the 'Mother of dragons' immediately became a favourite among fans. From the way, she spoke Valyrian to her powerful scenes with the dragons, several fans rooted for Clarke's Khaleesi to take the Iron throne.
The second most popular actor from the show on Google's search list is Sophie Turner. The actress played the role of Sansa Stark on the show. Sansa's journey of coming out as one of the most resilient members of the Stark clan after facing turbulent times echoed with the viewers who believed that Turner truly owned the role. Among other stars from the show who also appear on the list include Lena Headey who essayed Cersei Lannister and Maisie Williams who starred as Arya Stark on the show.
