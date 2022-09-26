W Series: From Spider-Man to Captain America, here's the Marvel character which is the most popular
In Pinkvilla's W Series, we discuss the what, when and who of the entertainment industry and find out Google's answers to questions such as the most popular Marvel character and more.
Every Marvel character holds a special place in our hearts and ever since the films were released, every non-comic book fan has also been attached to them. With every character's superpower and origin story being so unique, it's tough to determine who the most popular Marvel character is. As a unit together, the Avengers do certainly take all the love as Earth's mightiest superheroes but when it comes to finding out who the most popular one among them is, it feels like a subjective choice.
Considering each of the Marvel superheroes has their own appeal, be it Captain America's righteousness or Spider-Man's friendly neighbourhood superhero vibe, it's truly a tough decision to find out which character received the most love. We asked Google to look for the most popular Marvel character and the one to top the search list happens to be Spider-Man. There's no doubt that the character has been a beloved one when it comes to films. From Tobey Maguire to Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland, the only three actors who have played the famed superhero onscreen have received massive love from fans. When the trio came together in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it was a dream come true moment for every Spidey-fan.
Take a look at Google's response here:
Among other Marvel characters who have also made it to the list include Captain America who is the second most popular character according to Google. Essayed by Chris Evans in the MCU films, Captain America's strength and his dutiful attitude are certainly the winsome qualities that make him popular.
The third Marvel character on the list is Hulk. There is hardly anyone who can deal with Hulk's strength and hence who wouldn't want to support a superhero who could deal with his opponents in just one blow? Not to mention as Bruce Banner, presents an intellect that is unmatched.
