W Series: Jennifer Aniston to Matthew Perry, find out which Friends actor is the most popular

One of the most popular sitcoms of all time is without a doubt, Friends. The show which aired for ten seasons from 1994 to 2004 made its lead cast household names who share a global fan base today. Revolving around six friends living in New York, the show starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer in lead roles. Over the years, Friends is one show that has connected different generations.

The popularity of Friends has been such that fans of the show have been known to pick their favourite from among the six characters and the quotes from the sitcom have also trickled into everyday conversations across the world. For many, Friends has been that show which forms an icebreaker for two strangers to connect or bond on. Given the massive success the show received, it seems impossible to find out which actor from the series became the most popular.

If you turn to Google for an answer about which Friends actor is the most popular, the star who tops the search list happens to be Jennifer Aniston. The actress played the role of Rachel Green on the show. The fan-favourite character was essayed amazingly well by Aniston who also bagged an Emmy Award for the same. Jennifer won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series in 2002 and the same role also won her other accolades such as Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy.

Check out Google's response here:

The second Friends star to feature on the list is Lisa Kudrow who played Phoebe Buffay on the show. Many have considered Kudrow's character of Phoebe to be the funniest from the show and fans have lauded her performance time and again. In terms of popularity, Lisa who had acted before Friends managed to become an even more significant figure in comedy after the sitcom. Following Kudrow, the search result presents the names of the other lead stars, David Schwimmer and then Matthew Perry followed by Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc.

Which Friends actor has been your favourite? Share your views with us in the comments below.

ALSO READ: W Series: Which is the best movie franchise of all time? Fast and Furious or James Bond, here's the top result