W Series: What is the best movie of all time? Here's the franchise film that tops the search

The thing about movies is that they tend to leave an impact on the viewers and a few of them manage to become special enough to make it to the list of all-time favourites. Across the wide genres of romance, action, thrillers and more, it's certainly tough to determine whether there is one particular film that stands out and holds and can be deemed as the best film of all time.

Over the years, there have been several films that have been celebrated as best works and have been considered to be a gift when it comes to cinema. It's also the franchise films like The Godfather that have managed to earn iconic status for their storytelling as well as stellar performances. Although when it comes to determining whether there is one film that earns the tag of the best film of all time, we trust Google to have the answer.

When you search Best movie of all time, the first recommendation that appears in the search query happens to be The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King which released in 2013. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King is the third and final film in the series. The Peter Jackson trilogy has widely been recognised for its brilliant storytelling and is a fan favourite.

Check out Google's response here:

The second film on the list happens to be Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight starring Christian Bale in the lead as the caped crusader. Also making it in the top 5 list is the second film in The Lord of the Rings franchise as well as Nolan's Leonardo DiCaprio starrer Inception. All of the films that have been listed above have received critical acclaim and have also gone on to win major accolades.

Which film according to you deserves the top spot in the Best movie of all time list? Share your views with us in the comments below.

