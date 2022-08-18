W Series: Who is the most unliked celebrity in the world? You will be surprised to find out

Being a celebrity isn't an easy task and it surely comes with its own set of pros and cons. Constantly being in the public eye isn't easy while there's a lot of love that they receive, dealing with the online bullying and hate can be a challenging task. While some celebrities manage to hold a position of eternal love in their fans' hearts, there are others who have left netizens divided over their personality.

It's impossible to be a celebrity who is liked by everyone and hence we thought this week we will find out who is the most unliked celebrity in the world. If you happen to search the term "most unliked celebrity in the world" on Google, the results will certainly leave you surprised. The top answer that appears when asked this question happens to be singer Justin Bieber. We bet Beliebers are going to be shocked to see this and will fight tooth and nail to defend the singer.

Justin managed to hit popularity at a very young age and has dealt with all sides of fame including the dark one. The singer has been open about his journey in the music industry which hasn't always been smooth-sailing. From his relationship with Selena Gomez to his drug abuse, Bieber has hit the headlines for several things apart from just his music. Although what's worth appreciating is how the singer has been honest about dealing with his mental health and other obstacles.

Check out Google's search result here:

The singer has faced several highs and lows in his career and has only emerged stronger yet there is a certain section of netizens that seem to be unwelcoming toward him. Bieber has spoken about gaining instant fame as a child star and wrote in his Instagram post, " I went from a 13-year-old boy from a small town to being praised left and right by the world, with millions saying how much they loved me and how great I was. "You hear these things enough as a young boy and you actually start believing it." While the singer's name may be the search result for being the most unliked celebrity in the world, Justin has time and again shown that he's trying hard to change this very image.

Whom would you pick as the most unliked celebrity in the world? Share your views with us in the comments below.

