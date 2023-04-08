'Waffle House became our sanctuary': The Jonas Brothers pay tribute to restaurant chain in their new single

American pop band The Jonas Brothers are paying a tribute to Waffle House through their latest single titled after the restaurant chain. The band, consisting of brothers Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas have many fond childhood memories at the popular breakfast chain. Continue reading to find out the memories they shared and what they said about their new single.

Jonas Brothers on Waffle House

"Growing up, we would go to Waffle House after shows, and it became our sanctuary. It was the place we dreamt up ideas, the place where we worked through our problems together, and the place where we finally realized we could find our way through anything as long as we came together," they said in a post shared on their official social media accounts.

"Waffle House was born from a simple but powerful idea: When you sit down with the people that matter most, anything is possible. This song isn't about a restaurant, it's about coming together with the people you love and making your dreams come true. Don't get stressed, it's gonna get figured out," the post concluded with the release date aka April 7th.

When the song was released yesterday, the pop band made a post with the caption, "Waffle House is finally yours [yellow heart emojis]. There are few things more fulfilling as artists than seeing your fans live with your music and our hope is that this song not only helps get you through challenging times, but also brings you together with the ones you love most."

The second release from their upcoming album, The Album, which will be released on May 12, Waffle House is an ode to their childhood, brotherhood, as well as the childhood memories they have shared throughout their lives. "Oh, deep conversations at the Wafflе House, headstrong father and a dеtermined mother," say the lyrics referencing their time at the restaurant chain and their parents. "Oh, that's why some nights, we tried to kill each other," the lyrics further say mentioning the usual sibling fights and arguments.

"We never knew how to perfect, but we always knew it would work," the single further mentions talking about the share of arguments and differences they have had and yet managed to make it out together. Waffle House was released after Wings which was a short introduction to their upcoming album which is all set for release on May 12.