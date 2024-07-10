‘Wait A Minute, I Really Like This Person’: Will Ferrell Opens Up About His Journey To True Love

Will Ferrell and his wife, Viveca Paulin, didn’t know the way to finding true love. On a recent episode of Christina Applegate and Jamie-Lynn Sigler's MeSsy podcast, the 56-year-old actor shared their love story.

Early days and an unfortunate breakup

Ferrell revealed that their relationship began with a lot of intensity. “It’ll be 24 years in August that we will have been married, but we’ve known each other since the summer of 1991,” he said. “It’s one of those stories of, we met, at first we were both like, ‘Wait a minute, I really like this person,’ but it was kind of like too much too fast at too young like the intensity level was like, ‘Oh woah.’”

They met at the South Coast Repertory Theater in Costa Mesa when they were part of a summer conservatory program. Originally, they loved each other very much, but things moved too fast for them, and they were very young. Eventually, they decided to break up and remain friends.

For five years, Ferrell and Paulin were just friends. Finally, they got back together and started dating again, which led to their long-lasting marriage. “Maybe that’s the thing though, you know, you guys seem like best friends when we were see you guys,” noted Applegate. Ferrell confirmed this, saying it was his luck.

The big news

Applegate noticed during the filming of Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy that Paulin was hardly seen at social gatherings. According to Ferrell, his wife had been canceling plans due to illness, which made him doubt whether everything was going well with their marriage.

However, eventually, what was going on with Paulin became clear. “The reason was she wasn’t feeling good because she was pregnant with Magnus,” explained Ferrell. They decided to keep quiet about it until they reached the midpoint of production, whereupon they would let people in on this secret.

Applegate remembered, “I remember that you guys had something you weren't sharing yet. Not something, a pregnancy, obviously!”

Currently, Ferrell has three children with his wife Paulin: 20-year-old Magnus, 17-year-old Mattias, and Axel, who is 14 years old. They have had ups and downs in their journey from youthful love to an enduring marriage, but that’s what their bond is. As Applegate described, Ferrell and Paulin are “couple goals across the board.”

