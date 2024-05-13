'Waiting Since I Was Nine': Mads Mikkelsen Once Revealed He Said Yes To Doctor Strange Role Without Reading Script

Danish actor, Mads Mikkelsen has worked with several franchises and he was seen in the role of Hannibal Lecter in NBC’s Hannibal. He was featured in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story ad Galen Erso. He was also Dr. Jurgen Voller in the Indiana Jones franchise. The actor is most known for his role in Doctor Stranger where he starred against Benedict Cumberbatch. In an interview recently, the actor talked about how Scott Derrickson convinced him to join the movie without even reading the script.

Mads Mikkelsen accepted the role with just three words

Mads Mikkselsen's character, Kaecillius who is the main antagonist comes up with his own agenda of opening the dark Dimension and a desire for eternal life. His role and performance received a lot of love and appreciation, he is one of the best villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During an interview with The Playlist, Mikkelsen said that he believed that Kaecillius was a man of strong morals which even Doctor Strange agreed to. He played this role as a person who believed in the aim of convincing other followers to join the cause.

The actor went on record and spoke about how director, Mads Mikkelsen convinced him for Doctor Strange without even reading the script. Derickson spoke about the actor’s love for martial arts and kung-fu movies and how that is involved in his role. Mads said, “Scott pitched the story to me before I was allowed to read anything and then he said the magic words, ‘flying kung fu’ and I went, ‘whoa, whoa, wait. I’m on. I’ve been waiting since I was nine to do that.’ He also added that he has grown up watching Bruce Lee and Charles Bronson film and when he heard that Scott wants him for this role, he immediately said yes.

Mads Mikkelsen on Benedict Cumberbatch

Who doesn’t love Benedict Cumberbatch, it seems like Mads Mikkelsen agrees with the fans too. Cumberbatch is one of the beloved characters of the Marvel Universe in his role as Doctor Strange. He reprised his role as the Sorcerer Supreme in Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. He also had an important role in Spider-Man: No Way Home. He has received a lot of appreciation for his role as Strange where we were able to witness his arrogance and heroism.

In the interview, Mads Mikkelsen spoke about how after he read the script, he couldn’t picture anyone but Benedict for the role of Doctor Strange because it’s such a fine balance. He also added that Benedict is the sweetest man on the planet but he has a great talent for portraying arrogant people. The Scott Derickson movie will also feature Tilda Swinton, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams, and Benedict Wong and is currently streaming on Disney Plus.

