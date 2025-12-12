Wake Up Dead Man: Knives Out 3 Ending Breakdown — The Truth Behind the Church Mystery

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery brings another twist-heavy chapter to Rian Johnson’s hit franchise. The 2025 film brings back Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc, this time stepping into a murder case set inside a troubled Catholic church.

The movie features an impressive ensemble cast, including Josh O’Connor, Josh Brolin, Glenn Close, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Cailee Spaeny, Mila Kunis, Andrew Scott, Thomas Haden Church, and Daryl McCormack. Here’s a simple explanation of what happens and how the story ends.

The impossible death of Monsignor Jefferson Wicks

The story begins when Reverend Jud Duplenticy, played by Josh O’Connor, arrives at Our Lady of Perpetual Fortitude after being transferred from another church. The parish is controlled by Monsignor Jefferson Wicks, played by Josh Brolin, who leads with strictness and hidden motives.

During a service, Wicks steps into a small closet behind the pulpit and collapses with a stab wound. No one is in the room, making it an “impossible” murder. Benoit Blanc joins the case an hour into the film and begins untangling a web of secrets involving the church members.

Thanks to constant recordings by Cy Draven, the group learns that Wicks had planned to expose everyone’s secrets and leave the church. A hidden family fortune also plays a major role, a rare jewel swallowed by Jefferson’s grandfather, Reverend Prentice Wicks.

Here’s what happens

Wicks’ flask contains a paralytic, but the fatal blow is delivered by dentist Nat Sharp, who pulls out a fake knife and stabs Wicks for real. Later, when the monsignor appears to “rise from the dead,” it is actually Samson Holt in disguise. Nat kills Samson, hoping to secure the jewel for himself.

Martha Delacroix, Wicks’ devoted aide, uncovers Nat’s intentions. She switches their coffee cups, causing Nat to poison himself. She then stages the scene to make it appear as though Jefferson drowned Nat in acid. Martha confesses everything to Jud, with Blanc listening. She also admits to poisoning herself to protect the jewel from greedy hands.

By the end, the investigation shows how Wicks manipulated his congregation for years. Each member battles personal guilt, resentment, or hidden truths, including Vera Draven learning that Cy is Wicks’ illegitimate son.

Martha dies with the jewel in her hand. Jud decides to protect it from further chaos. He renames the church Our Lady of Perpetual Grace, in memory of Jefferson’s mother, Grace Wicks. He hides the jewel inside a wooden figure of Jesus above the altar, hoping for a peaceful future for the parish.

