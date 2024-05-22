Walker Season 5 Canceled By CBS; Here's Why; All We Know So Far

No more Walker season as it has been canceled at The CW after four seasons. “We want to thank the entire cast, crew, writers, directors, and producers of Walker for their hard work and dedication over four incredible seasons,” the network said in a statement.

The Jared Padalecki-led series became so popular and one of the most-watched shows on The CW. Supernatural alum Jared Padalecki led Walker in the title role. The show served as a reimagining of the Chuck Norris series Walker, Texas Ranger.

The fifth season of Walker will not be returning, as the CW has officially stated. The network expressed gratitude to everyone involved in the production. Jared Padalecki, the actor and executive producer, received special recognition for his significant contributions over his two decades on the network.

It was not a surprise news. There were reports about the dismantling of sets, hinting at Walker's uncertain future. Padalecki himself confirmed the news on social media. Padalecki, who had previously starred in the long-running series Supernatural, shared the cancellation news with fans, expressing his gratitude on Instagram. "It's a tough piece of news to be sure, but we are SO thankful for the #WalkerFamily that has been built, both on set and off," he wrote. "I will forever smile on the years I got to spend with the cast and crew and studio and network and fandom that made this all possible. Til we ride again."

Production costs seems to be one major factor in the show's cancellation, according to industry insiders. Walker's budget reportedly proved too high compared to other CW shows, despite its dedicated fanbase,

The show, featuring Ashley Reyes, Keegan Allen, and Odette Annable alongside Padalecki, offered a blend of personal drama with crime-fighting action. Walker was one of only four CW originals greenlit for another season in May 2023 by the network's new leadership after a major ownership change.

Updates for Walker season 5 are not something fans have been waiting for. The CW Western series centers on Cordell Walker (Jared Padalecki), a widowed father who, growing skeptical of the circumstances surrounding his wife's death, returns to Austin to reconnect with his kids and family. Walker's first season debuted in 2021.

After DC Legends of Tomorrow debuted in 2016, Walker's series premiere on the CW became the most watched in five years. Walker attracted 2.43 million viewers, making it the highest-viewed network premiere since The Flash's season 4 premiere in 2017.

Since January 1, 2018, Walker has been the most-watched episode of any show on the CW network. Even if critics haven't been too kind to all four of the released seasons, the show's ratings speak for themselves: Season 4 currently has a perfect 100% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

