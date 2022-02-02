Walking Dead actor Moses J. Moseley passes away at 30

The Walking Dead actor Moses J. Moseley has sadly passed away at 30. Recent reports by TMZ, via ET, reveal that the cops are still looking into the exact circumstances surrounding his death. Reports say Moseley's corpse was found on Wednesday, i.e February 26, after a family member had filed a missing persons report, following several days of no contact with the actor.

Tabatha Minchew, Moseley's manager in a statement to ET, disclosed that the actor had passed away in Atlanta, Georgia. She also added, "As his manager and friend of nearly 10 years, we can say he will be deeply missed," Minchew went on and shared, "He was always to the happiest person and if you were having a bad day he made your day amazing. He loved movies and was always excited to be on set and make new friends. He never met a stranger, he loved his fans, friends and family and would go out of his way to help his friends and family."

Tabatha further remarked, "The world has lost an amazing talent and heart." Moseley's agent, Cheryl Kaleda, also addressed his tragic loss and shared, "With a heavy heart, we at Premier Talent and Avery Sisters Entertainment offer our sincerest and deepest condolences to the family and friends of our actor, Moses J. Moseley. We are truly saddened."

Kaleda continued, "Moses was a phenomenal actor... but MUCH more than that, he was an AMAZING person!" The agent added, "For those who knew him, he was the kindest, sweetest, most generous person you would ever meet. We will miss him dearly! Rest in Heaven!"

