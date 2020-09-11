The Walking Dead to end with season 11; Show will live on through spin off series debuting in 2023

The Walking Dead show is coming to an end next year with season 11 being its last and final one. But the good news for fans is that a spin-off of the show with original characters is in the works.

The Walking Dead is coming to an end, but the franchise lives on. The long-running AMC series will come to a close with Season 11, but a spinoff series is on the way following characters Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier, Variety reported Wednesday (September 9). Season 11 was meant to air this year but delayed amid the pandemic. It will now air over two years, consisting of 24 episodes, starting in late 2021.

Six additional episodes considered part of Season 10 will be shot and aired in early 2021, meaning 30 additional episodes of The Walking Dead are still expected to be filmed and aired through late 2022. The episode intended to be the Season 10 finale is set to air on October 4 after being delayed in April. The untitled Daryl-Carol spinoff “will see The Walking Dead stars and fan favourites Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride continue on in those roles.” Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the show is set to debut in 2023.

“I look forward to digging in with our brilliant writers, producers, directors, cast and crew to bring this epic final chapter of Robert Kirkman’s story to life for our fans over the next two years. The Walking Dead flagship series has been my creative home for a decade and so it’s bittersweet to bring it to an end, but I could not be more excited to be working with Scott Gimple and AMC to develop a new series for Daryl and Carol. Working with Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride has been a highlight of my career and I’m thrilled that we get to keep telling stories together,” said showrunner Angela Kang.

Fear the Walking Dead is also set to begin airing its sixth season on October 11. The Walking Dead: World Beyond, about the first generation to come of age during the zombie apocalypse, will have its series premiere immediately after The Walking Dead on October 4. AMC also continues to air the aftershow Talking Dead hosted by Chris Hardwick.

Credits :Variety

