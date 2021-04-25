  1. Home
The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang TEASES season 11 to be bigger than ever

The Walking Dead's final and 11th season will have some major differences from the show's previous pattern revealed showrunner Angela Kang.
The Walking Dead is all set to make its 11th and final season a big one as the showrunner promises to go out with a bang. Not only will the new season have more episodes than its previous ones, but have a different tone, revealed showrunner Angela Kang in her recent interview with TV Line. As per the report, it has been confirmed that AMC's zombie drama will be coming back for the final season with 24 episodes instead of the standard 16. 

Speaking about the massive scale of the show, Kang told TV Line, "When we start [the final season], we're rockin' and rollin'. We're back to being big and scope-y. There's going to be a feeling that things are just ripping along for the first block." Kang also suggested that even as the show may be wrapping up, fans will still find new things while watching it. 

The Walking Dead will also go under a tonal shift during its final run stated Kang who hoped that the audience will enjoy the change. Talking about the same, she said, "I think it’s just that mix, And as we meet more than one kind of new community, every story will have its own vibe. So some of them may go into types of genres that haven’t been really explored on the show before." 

The show's season 11 is all set to kick off from August 22, 2021. With 24 episodes, it's going to be a crazy ride for The Walking Dead fans as they bid adieu to the epic show.

