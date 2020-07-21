  1. Home
  2. entertainment

'The Walking Dead' writer Robert Kirkman feels the pandemic would make a lot of movies better

"The Walking Dead" creator Robert Kirkman feels the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will make an upcoming Rick Grimes spin-off film even better.
652 reads Mumbai
HollywoodRobert Kirkman
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
During a recent panel discussion, Kirkman spoke about the film's progress."There's tons of stuff going on behind the scenes. I don't want anyone to think that we're just kind of waiting around for this pandemic to end. I would say that, if anything, the pandemic is going to make a lot of movies better. I think the Rick Grimes movie is chief among them, because we're getting a lot more time to cook this thing and make sure it's perfect," he said. "The Walking Dead" film has been in the pipeline for two years, ever since actor Andrew Lincoln left the role of Rick Grimes on the TV show. The film is planned to be the first of a trilogy, reports radiotimes.com.

Credits :IANS, Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Bulbbul’s Tripti Dimri on the success, Laila Manju’s failure, nepotism, challenge being an outsider
Weekly Tarot Horoscope for all Sun Signs (July 19-26): All about your love life, career & health
Mukesh Chhabra on last call with Sushant Singh Rajput & sudden demise: Didn’t know he was depressed
Did you know Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ audition for Quantico was her first ever audition? Find out more FACTS
Bhumi Pednekar Birthday Special: Take a look at these LESSER KNOWN facts about the actress

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement