'Walking to the same restaurant every morning...': When Emma Stones revealed why she found paparazzi 'uncomfortable'

Emma Stone being an Academy Award winner, has demonstrated her prowess in a wide range of roles, from the charming and quick-witted in La La Land to the gritty and determined in The Help. Her ability to embody characters with depth and authenticity has earned her acclaim in the industry, while her relatable and down-to-earth persona off-screen endears her to fans worldwide.

Emma Stone hates ‘paparazzi’ attention

According to The New York Times, Spiderman actress Emma Stone has revealed that she gets “uncomfortable” with paparazzi’s attention. The 26-year-old actress who is dating her co-star and Spiderman hero Andrew Garfield said “she will never enjoy seeing people outside her house snapping photographs of her.”

She said, “It’s uncomfortable to have photographers outside of your home. That’s never going to feel good, and I don’t think that’s OK. Yet there’s also a goal to live life normally. So, if they photograph you walking to the same restaurant every morning like you do when you live in a neighborhood. Honestly, I try not to think about it any longer than when it’s happening.” Stone admitted that she’s incredibly “protective” of her personal life.

Emma Stone on her personal life

While divulging her personal life, Stone said, “For me, I value privacy so much and I understand why I need to talk about the work, the films, and all of that but it’s incredibly hard to reveal stuff about my life, so it makes me feel pretty boring and very protective.”

