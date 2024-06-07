Wallace And Gromit Set To Return in Christmas 2024 With Headliners Peter Kay and Reece Shearsmith

The legendary film series, Wallace & Gromit is plotting its comeback this Christmas with a new adventure. Major updates for the latest sequel of the animated franchise led by creator Nick Park were confirmed regarding the official title, running time, and the riveting cast list– returning and new.

There isn't much information available about the plot, but sources have hinted that a beloved supervillain from the Wallace & Gromit world will be making a comeback after many years due to high demand.

Wallace & Gromit set to make 2024 comeback

The new Wallace & Gromit film will be titled Vengeance Most Fowl and will feature a run time of 70 minutes, BBC confirmed. The three-time Academy Award-winning film series will mark its return after nearly two decades, as the cheese-loving duo were last seen in 2008’s BAFTA-winning Wallace & Gromit: A Matter of Loaf and Death.

Veteran cast member Ben Whitehead will lend his voice to the titular Wallace and Peter Kay will return as Chief Inspector Mackintosh from 2005’s The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, which is also the longest film with a 1 hour 25 minutes run. New cast additions are Lauren Patel from The Effects of Lying and Psychoville writer and star Reece Shearsmith.

Cameos from Bridgerton’s Adjoa Andoh, Motherland’s Diane Morgan, and The Lord of the Rings’ Sir Lenny Henry are also expected. Independent studio, Aardman Animations will take over the production.

Now for the iconic villain’s comeback, Feathers McGraw, the evil penguin with a motive, will finally make his way back to the award-winning franchise. The penguin, infamous for disguising as a chicken, last appeared in 1993’s The Wrong Trousers, and in bits of cameos in the sequels. McGraw was recently featured in 2023’s Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, also an Aardman production.

What is the plot of Vengeance Most Fowl?

A synopsis for the latest Wallace & Gromit sequel revealed that Gromit will find himself concerned about Wallace being “over-dependent on his inventions.” His worries spiral after Wallace creates a new “smart gnome” that goes awry and develops an “evil mind of its own.” The stop-motion duo will unite and embark on a mission to stop evil forces from taking over with Wallace’s inventing abilities at stake.

Speaking of the new adventure, Wallace & Gromit creator Nick Park said, “I’d had the idea of a film about garden gnomes turning bad for more than a decade, but I could never work out what made them bad,” per RadioTimes.com.

He also addressed McGraw’s huge fanbase pestering him for the evil penguin’s return. Hence, it was only fair to release the nefarious criminal mastermind of a bird, who wears a red glove on his head to appear as a chicken, from prison after three decades, as hinted in a new teaser video by BBC.

Therefore, Park is planning to integrate the plots about the garden gnomes breaking bad and with Feathers McGraw up to something with them.

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK and will be released on Netflix worldwide.

BBC released an exciting new official teaser for Feather McGraw’s return on June 7, 2024: You can watch it here:

