Walls: Louis Tomlinson gets a big shoutout from One Direction bandmate Liam Payne for his album's release

Louis Tomlinson has finally released his debut solo album Walls and got a big shoutout from close friend and One Direction bandmate Liam Payne, who celebrated the fact that Louis was able to overcome the hard times in his life and come back stronger than ever.

Louis Tomlinson stans are currently on cloud nine as finally, after waiting for years, their idol has released his debut solo album Walls. The deeply personal album has already hit #1 on the iTunes charts in many countries and continues to dominate as Louis poured his heart and soul into Walls. Tomlinson is the last member out of One Direction to release his solo album and fans are loving the music produced by the 28-year-old singer. In December 2019, Liam Payne had released his debut solo album LP1, while Harry Styles released his sophomore album Fine Line.

Speaking of Liam, just like he hyped up Harry's album Fine Line on social media recently, continues to be a cheerleader for his 1D bandmates as he took to Twitter to congratulate Louis on his album's release. While Payne is yet to hear Walls, which just released a while back, the 26-year-old singer made sure to give major props to his close friend for overcoming everything he has been through and finally being able to release his personal music for the world to witness.

Check out Liam Payne's congratulatory tweet for Louis below:

Congrats @Louis_Tomlinson huge day for you can’t wait to check it out later well done man through all your wins and your hard times you did it — Liam (@LiamPayne) January 30, 2020

Meanwhile, in an interview with Rolling Stone, when asked what's in store for his upcoming solo tour for Walls, Louis revealed, "Listen, I’m so excited — I’ve definitely had my eye on the tour. Because it’s one thing being in the studio, or a rehearsal space or TV studio or whatever. But it’s another thing literally going to see the fans, being able to look into their eyes and see what certain lyrics mean to them. And just feel the energy of the room. There’s nothing like that."

