Walls: Louis Tomlinson's drops emotional title track of solo album; Check it out

Louis Tomlinson released an emotional title track of his upcoming solo album and the lyrics are all about overcoming struggles. Read on to know more.

Louis Tomlinson has dropped the title track of his much-anticipated debut solo album, and it all about standing tall and overcoming hardships. Louis is the only former One Direction member who hasn’t released a solo album, something that is about to change very soon. The album is scheduled to release on January 31, but until that happens, the singer decided to give his fans something to talk about. In Walls, the singer opens up about the struggles and hardships of life and how it eventually makes you stronger.

The song is a satisfying mix of soothing music and introspective lyrics like, “Nothing wakes you up like wakin' up alone. And all that's left of us is a cupboard full of clothes. The day you walked away and took the higher ground. Was the day that I became the man that I am now.” Apart from being heartbreaking, the lyrics are capable of providing you with all the inspiration you are looking for because the song is not just about Louis’s troubles and struggles, but it is also about how he rose above it all and became a stronger version of himself.

“But these high walls, they came up short. Now I stand taller than them all. These high walls never broke my soul. And I, I watched them all come fallin' down. I watched them all come fallin' down for you, for you,” he says in the song. Shortly after the song was dropped, the former One Direction band member’s fan-made sure they told the world how much they loved and appreciated the song by praising the singer on Twitter. “I have no words to describe this song. It is simply perfect, in every single way #Walls,” a fan wrote. “@Louis_Tomlinson walls is perfect, is my favorite song of all times and im proud to be your fan,” another wrote. “It's so good! Beautiful, heartfelt, vulnerable... I/We are incredibly proud of you, just like always. You're smashing it, and I can't believe I get to witness all of this!,” another tweet read.

Check out the song here:

Read More