Walton Goggins Recalls Horrifying Incident of Being Bitten by Snake on The White Lotus Set, Feared Death: ‘I Am Terrified…’

Walton Goggins came across one of his biggest fears on the set of The White Lotus. The actor who has impressed the audience through various performances was bitten by a snake during the season 3, episode 3 shooting.

Widely known for his character Rick on The White Lotus, Goggins revealed that following the snake bite, he had gone to the hospital. The incident took place when his character was shown to be on a drug-fueled meltdown at a snake show and maniacally opening the cages of reptiles.

Stating that he doesn't have a phobia but “it's like a missing link when it comes to snakes," on the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Liv, the actor from Amazon Prime’s Fallout series added, "I am terrified of snakes — really, really terrified — and there's something, like, genetically wrong with me when it comes to snakes."

He then recalled how the handler had given him a tour of all the snake cages and also informed him about the venomous ones. Talking about his past experience, Walton Goggins stated that the whole time he just thought about “the very first cage where the snake will kill you — 'don't open that.'”

During the filming when he heard a loud action, he was constantly telling himself to not open the first one also thinking about the other snake and their colors as well as their bite size, in panic.

While he was panicking the Justified actor pulled out a green snake, which was the one that did not appreciate the touch of a human. Talking to the host, Walton Goggins mentioned that while he was pulling the snake out, the reptile did not want to be disturbed, following which he turned around and bit him.

Meanwhile, the show's team took care of the injury with the help of Neosporin. The next day Walton Goggins was asked by the producer to go and have himself checked at a local hospital. This had scared the actor a lot, thinking he was slowly dying, however, the producer was simply asking to get a tetanus shot just in case.

You can watch The White Lotus on MAX.

