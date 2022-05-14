Wanda Sykes says she's 'still traumatized' by Will Smith's Oscar Slap: I hope he gets his s**t together

Wanda Sykes is once again speaking out about Will Smith and his shocking altercation with Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. On Thursday, while performing at her standup gig in Orlando Sykes revealed that she has still not fully processed the incident. For those unversed, Sykes was one of the three female hosts at the 94th Academy Awards alongside Amy Schumer and Regina Hall.

During her standup, via ET Canada, Sykes disclosed, "I’m still traumatized," and added, "I can’t talk about it. I get emotional." She went on to express how she felt after the incident took place and Smith refused to leave the premises and even won the Best Actor Award just minutes later, "I couldn’t believe he was still sitting there, like an a**hole," and continued to joke, "Shouldn’t you be sitting there with a lawyer or LAPD, motherf**ker?"

Later, Sykes noted, "I hope he gets his s**t together. Until then, f**k him." Since the altercation, Smith has issued an apology for his actions and following his public statement, the actor resigned from his position at the Academy as a voter to express his regret. The Academy banned Smith from the Award ceremony for the next 10 years as a form of disciplinary action for his inappropriate behaviour on the biggest night in Hollywood.

For those unversed, at the 2022 Oscars, when presenter Chris Rock made a distasteful joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's autoimmune disease, the Men in Black actor stood up and slapped the comedian on stage while the show was live broadcasting worldwide.

