WandaVision: Disney Plus series to blend sitcom with MCU; Scarlet Witch pregnant with twins

Marvel Studios shared a closer look at WandaVision recently. The two superheroes are seen sporting different looks from the 70s and 80s' sitcom, igniting curiosity behind the timeline and plot.

Marvel Studios surprised Marvel Cinematic Universe fans with a special teaser of the series they are rolling out on Disney Plus. The teaser was dropped during the Super Bowl over the weekend and gave fans a good look at Loki, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and WandaVision. While Loki was merely a tease, the video gave a better look at WandaVision. It has been revealed that the two Marvel superheroes would sport different looks on the series. Now, Marvel Studios has shared the official synopsis, giving a better understanding of the show.

As per the synopsis, WandaVision is a sitcom meets Marvel Cinematic Universe series. "Marvel Studios' WandaVision blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives, begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is head writer. Debuts on Disney+ this year," the official WandaVision synopsis reveals.

The treatment was evident in the trailer as Scarlet Witch and Vision were seen sporting different looks inspired by cult sitcoms. The short clip paid an ode to numerous shows including Bachelor Father, The Brady Bunch, Bewitched and I Love Lucy. The video also confirmed that Vision and Scarlet are set to welcome twins. In a shot, Wanda and Vision are seen standing in the living room with two wooden cribs placed in front of them.

Check out the trailer here:

The last time fans watched Wanda and Vision together, they were fighting against Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. Wanda tried to save Vision from the Mad Titan as the MCU villain tried and succeeded to procure the Mind Stone. Wanda returns in Avengers: Endgame to avenge Vision's death.

Given the timeline of the two movies, it is unclear what timeline the series would follow. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

