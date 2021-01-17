WandaVision’s Paul Bettany has been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for 30 years; Tweets ‘Oh my word’

WandaVision star Paul Bettany recently discovered that he has been connected with Marvel Cinematic Universe since the past 30 years, scroll down to see which other MCU movies he has been in.

WandaVision star Paul Bettany recently revealed a super cool fact about his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe! The 49-year-old British actor, who essays the role of Vision in the widely popular Disney+ series WandaVision, recently revealed via Twitter that he is the first MCU actor to appear in the MCU throughout 3 different decades, 30 years!!

Paul has been connected to the wide network of MCU ever since the first film was released. And he’s had many cool roles over the years! In 2008, he voiced the role of JARVIS in Iron Man, he reprised the same role in 2010′s Iron Man 2 and 2013′s Iron Man 3 which also starred Robert Downey Jr. In 2015, Paul appeared on screen as Vision in 2015′s Avengers: Age of Ultron, 2016′s Captain America: Civil War, and 2018′s Avengers: Infinity War.

If you didn’t know, WandaVision is the first MCU movie or series to be released in this decade, which gives Paul the distinction of being the only actor to appear in the MCU throughout three different decades. “Holy amazeballs! Is that true? I guess it is. Oh my word,” Paul tweeted in response to a fan bringing up the point.

If you’re unfamiliar, the new Marvel series WandaVision centres around Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), who have found themselves in a suburban paradise where they can live a happy married life together, all while keeping their superpowers a secret.

