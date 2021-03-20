WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen's sisters Mary Kate and Ashley's throwback advice is all about women power

WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen's throwback interview describing an amazing advice given by her sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley is now going viral.

Elizabeth Olsen who recently starred in Marvel's series WandaVision has been receiving a lot of praises for her performance. Ever since the series wrapped up its first season, fans have been digging up old interviews of the actress and celebrating her amazing persona. Recently, a throwback interview of Olsen from The Off Camera Show went viral where she is seen discussing what advice her older sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen gave her that has helped her in life.

During the interaction, Elizabeth revealed that the advice her sisters gave is particularly amazing for a woman. She said, "I think there are two things, something my sisters always say which might have come from my father at one point… it’s that ‘no’ is a full sentence. I really like that, especially as a woman. You can just say ‘no.’ I just really like that in all aspects of life,” via Just Jared.

We have to say Mary-Kate, Ashley's empowering advice is certainly a mantra to girl power. Speaking of girl power, Elisabeth Olsen herself has been exuding immense of it with and inspiring everyone with her character of Wanda Maximoff. The actress' Marvel character in the series is a strong lover and a fierce mother at that.

Olsen's interview featuring her sisters' advice has become a Tiktok sensation and was also shared by Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner on her Instagram account. Turner had posted the clip on her Instagram story and commented on the same saying, "I love this." The video is known to have gone even more viral after her repost.

