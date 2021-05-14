WandaVision star Kathryn Hahn to star alongside Daniel Craig, Edward Norton and more in the Knives Out sequel

According to a new report, the Knives Out sequel is gaining even more star power as joining the cast will be WandaVision star Kathryn Hahn.

Kathryn Hahn left us majorly impressed as the villainous Agatha in Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany starrer WandaVision as Agatha All Along continues to be hummed ceremoniously by the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans across the globe. It looks like Kathryn desires to keep her momentum going on if her next project is any inclination. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hahn will be starring in the Knives Out sequel.

While Daniel Craig is the only cast member who will be reprising his role from the original movie, recent casting reports revealed that he and Kathryn will be joined by Edward Norton, Dave Bautista and Janelle Monáe. As of now the plot details for Knives Out 2 is kept under wraps. However, the sequel's production is set to kickstart this summer in Greece. This time around, Detective Benoit Blanc will be back to solve yet another murder mystery and it won't be wrong to decode that Hahn, Norton, Bautista and Monáe will be amongst the prime suspects.

Interestingly, Rian Johnson will be back in the director's chair for the Knives Out sequel as he had revealed to THR in an earlier interview that he began working on the sequel's script shortly after Knives Out released. Moreover, Netflix won the rights for two Knives Out sequels and a readymade franchise for a whopping USD 469 million deal. The two contingencies of the deal were that Daniel Craig must star in the sequels and that each sequel must have at least the same budget as the 2019 movie.

With USD 40 million budget, Knives Out was a surprising box office hit raking in USD 311.4 million at the global box office while its intriguing screenplay bagged an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

