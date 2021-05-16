WandaVision star Paul Bettany reveals shooting THIS episode of the Marvel show 'terrified' him

Paul Bettany recalled what part of WandaVision pilot episode had left him uncomfortable and "terrified" in a recent interview.

Marvel's Wandavision starring Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen became a massive success. The show saw Bettany and Olsen's characters of Wanda and Vision going through several different eras of television starting from the black and white sitcoms. The series built an intrigue among fans as it jumped eras from episode to episode with Bettany and Olsen's characters embracing different sitcom cultures. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Bettany recalled what was the most difficult part of the shoot for him.

While discussing details about the show's pilot episode, the actor recalled how it was based on 1950s sitcoms like The Dick Van Dyke Show and hence director Matt Shakman decided to use a live audience for it to make it even more authentic. Revealing how he first reacted to the idea of performing live, Paul said, "I was really recalcitrant when, when Matt said we're gonna do the first episode in front of a live studio audience."

Further adding on how "terrified" he was to shoot with a live audience, Bettany quipped, "I was like...What are you talking about? We can't possibly do that. And I haven't been in front of a live studio audience for 25 years, and I don't want to be, and I'm already frightened because I'd started really watching Dick Van Dyke and going, God, it's so, it's so skillful, what he's doing, and I was terrified."

Given how brilliant the first episode of the show looked, it's no surprise that the filming turned out absolutely fine. Talking about the shoot concluding on a rather happy note, the actor mentioned, "So, it went from terrifying to just the most extraordinary experience in about, well, 45 minutes."

ALSO READ: Will there be a Season 2 for WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier? Here's what we know

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×