WandaVision title has THIS unusual connection to Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman says Marvel head Kevin Feige

Marvel boss Kevin Feige revealed how WandaVision got its unique title and what connection it has with director Spike Lee and his Academy-Award nominated film in a recent interview.

WandaVision became one of Marvel's biggest shows this year. The limited series brought back favourite Avengers characters of Wanda Maximoff and Vision in a uniques storyline. The success of the show has been the talk of the town and Marvel head Kevin Feige recently discussed the same in an interview with Rolling Stone. Revealing some interesting details about the show's concept among other things, Feige also stated that the title of the show was derived in a rather unusual way.

Feige revealed that during its pre-production phase, one of the biggest challenges was coming up with a suitable title for it. Admitting that they wanted the names of both the lead characters in the show's title, the Marvel head said that it was a tough task until he found inspiration in Spike Lee's Academy Award-nominated film, BlacKkKlansman.

Talking about how the Spike Lee directorial resulted in WandaVision becoming the title of the show, Feige told Rolling Stone, "I didn’t want to call the show Wanda and Vision or The Scarlet Witch and Vision. I was at the AFI [American Film Institute] luncheon in 2018 and I remember looking at the board where it listed the top 10 films and seeing BlacKkKlansman. I remember thinking, 'How cool is that? They just mushed those two words together and the audience just accepts that as a title.' So I thank Spike Lee for making BlacKkKlansman. I know that’s the weirdest connection ever, but that’s how it came about."

WandaVision managed to break away from its Marvel mould and became a show that was experimental in its storytelling while dealing with some of the oldest comic book characters. It also managed to bag an Emmy nomination which many fans believe is the kind of attention and appreciation the show must receive.

