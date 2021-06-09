WandaVision's Elizabeth Olsen subtly reveals she's married during interview and fans cannot keep calm

Elizabeth Olsen, who is fiercely private about her personal life, was reported to be engaged in July 2019 and now the actress has revealed that she's married.

WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen sent social media into a frenzy as she dropped some big news on her latest interview with Variety. Appearing virtually alongside actress Kaley Cuoco for “Actors on Actors” discussion with Variety, the duo discussed their respective shows WandaVision and The Flight Attendant. For the interview, Elizabeth candidly revealed that she was doing the interview from her bathroom. While that may instantly crack you up, Olsen revealed that it was "construction noise" from her neighbour's backyard that forced her to do the interview from her bathroom.

“I’m in a bathroom. I’ve been in the U.K. for seven months, and I got back two days ago, and my neighbor is doing so much construction to their backyard. I can still hear it, and I’m in the furthest bathroom," Olsen revealed. In the video, the actress can be sitting against a neat backdrop and the book “Little Miss Magic" creatively placed.

Elaborating further, she added, "I also just noticed that my husband put ‘Little Miss Magic,’ you know, the ‘Little Miss’ books? They’re these classic books, but magic because of WandaVision, because he’s such a f*****g cutie." Olsen referring to her partner and longtime love Robbie Arnett as her 'husband' definitely surprised fans and the show's viewers. Variety's editor-at-large Kate Arthur also tweeted about the same.

The actress, who is fiercely private about her personal life, was reported to be engaged in July 2019. However, Olsen has rarely publicly spoken about her relationship. For the unversed, Olsen's "husband" he is the frontman of the band Milo Greene.

