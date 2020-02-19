Want to be the first to watch 30 seconds of BTS' Map of the Soul: 7's title song ON? DEETS INSIDE

ARMY now has a chance to see a teaser of Map of the Soul: 7's title song ON by BTS, 12 hours before the official album release on February 21, 2020. To find out how you can watch the 30 seconds teaser before the rest of the world, read below.

In the next coming days, all anyone is going to be talking about is BTS! Why, you ask?! In case you were living under a rock, the popular K-pop band will be dropping their next album, Map of the Soul: 7 on February 21, 2020. After a Today show appearance on the same day as 7's release, we will get to see an entire episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon dedicated to the septet on February 24, 2020, along with a global press conference in Seoul, South Korea, on the same day!

With so much going on, February 21 will also see the release of Kinetic Manifesto Film: Come Prima for the title song of 7, ON. However, Indian ARMY has to wait till 2:30 pm to get their hands on BTS' brand new music. Now, for some good news! According to allkpop, we will get a 30 seconds preview of ON, 12 hours before the album drops, i.e. 2:30 am IST on February 21. This is indeed some amazing news for ARMY, who are waiting with bated breaths to see what their idols' have come up with, regarding their music!

BTS joined TikTok in September 2019 and now holds the record for the fastest to reach 1 million followers (under three hours and 31 minutes). We can even see the rise of the CNS (Chicken Noodle Soup) Challenge by J-Hope, which instantly went viral.

Check out BTS' first-ever TikTok video below:

ALSO READ: BTS: 10 Things to know about Map of the Soul: 7 to get you all hyped up for THE ALBUM of 2020

Are you excited for Map of the Soul: 7 to drop on February 21? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, the official MV for ON will be out on February 28, 2020.

Read More