Want to be Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Montecito neighbour? Here's the BIG BUCKS you'll have to shell out

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may soon be welcoming new neighbours as a seven-bedroom house, which is within walking distance to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Montecito mansion, is on the market for a whopping price.

It was in June of last year, when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle along with their son Archie, 1, moved into their USD 14 million Montecito mansion which is 18,000 sq. ft. and boasts of nine bedrooms. While Harry and Meghan's presence in Montecito has subsequently led to a boom in real estate sales, according to Forbes, Rob Lowe's former house, which is within walking distance to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's family home is on the market for a whopping price of USD 22.5 million.

Formerly known as Owenshire, when it comes to the 5.5-acre estate which is nearly 17,000 sq. ft., it's amongst the several Montecito properties being sold by the former Apollo Education Group chairman and billionaire Peter Sperling. Interestingly, the hot property was purchased by the Sperlings from Rob in 2005 for USD 25 million, as revealed by listing agents Joyce Rey and Timothy Di Prizito of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury to Forbes. The re-renovated home looks like an English country manor, which Harry and Meghan would especially admire.

Moreover, the swanky estate boasts of seven bedrooms featuring English and French country home design along with multiple large fireplaces. It also includes a lower level featuring a wood/metal workshop, a fire-safe room, humidity-controlled fur storage and an eight-car garage. If you thought that was enough, the property also includes a guesthouse, a pool house, a commercial-rated gym, and a second 5-star all-stainless steel chef's kitchen with a pizza oven.

Oh, how we wish to be neighbours with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle while chatting over a cup of tea!

