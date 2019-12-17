Want to date Selena Gomez? Singer REVEALS qualities to win her heart

Selena Gomez was her honest self when asked about qualities she would look for in a man when it came to the dating game. The 27-year-old singer also revealed advice on how to ask someone out on a date.

2019 for Selena Gomez has been nothing but a hale and hearty attitude towards life! While the end of 2018 saw the 27-year-old singer undergoing a rehab stint, Selena worked hard and came back stronger than ever to conquer 2019. In the musical scene, the singer is currently gearing up for the release of her next album post Revival, titled Rare. When it comes to her personal life, Gomez has been romantically linked to a close friend as well as Niall Horan but The Dead Don't Die singer is currently single!

During an appearance on Capital FM, Taylor Swift's Cats co-star and singer Jason Derulo stumped Selena Gomez with a question on dating. When asked for advice on how to ask someone out for a date, Selena revealed that she likes group situations. Furthermore, she added that she finds it to be a comfortable situation when it's someone of someone she knows. Selena also confessed that due to her stardom, she's not had the easiest time finding someone in the dating scene. It's "genuine" that she admires and added that within the first five seconds, Selena can tell if she's meeting someone who just wants "one thing." Then, she can also tell when it's a good group of guys and they're cool.

When it comes to do's and don'ts for Ms. Gomez, the Look At Her Now singer revealed, "I love funny. I don't like arrogant. I don't like, um, show off-y. I love playful and adventurous but down to earth and cool."

Selena likes to be approached in a "natural, organic way," and would rather be interested in her than her name. "So, it's pretty hard but that's usually the best way," Gomez concluded to Capital FM.

