‘Want People To Feel Seen’: Young Sheldon Star Raegan Revord Opens Up About Running A Book Club And Her Love For Reading

Fans of the hit series Young Sheldon, did you know that Raegan Revord, known for her breakout role as Missy Cooper, the snarky twin sister of Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage), is a big-time bookworm? Not only is she a dedicated reader, but she’s also a book club host and a soon-to-be debut author—all before the age of 17.

Revord told PEOPLE that her parents began reading books to her at a young age. “We have a lot of teachers and readers in our family, so we always had a surplus of books. That’s kind of where I started my journey as a book reader,” she explained.

She also mentioned that her goal in establishing a book club is to find stories engaging enough to make people want to put down their phones. “I try to find stories that are interesting from the start and diverse, so people feel seen and can relate to someone in each story,” she added.

Following Young Sheldon’s series finale in May 2024, Revord is staying busy as the founder of Read with Raegan, an online book club aimed at young readers. Launched in 2019, here the actress picks a new book each month and invites participants to read along with her, then join online discussions about the books once they’re done reading.

Over the past two years, Revord has selected an array of both adult and young adult books, including the award-winning novel The Rabbit Hutch by Tess Gunty and the YA thriller Thieves’ Gambit by Kayvion Lewis for her readers in the club to enjoy.

Revord's book is set to be released next year in 2025. The novel, which follows a teenager who teams up with a new friend to complete a scavenger hunt left behind by her late mother, is perfect for fans of romance novels like Anna and the French Kiss by Stephanie Perkins.

In the same interview with PEOPLE, Revord shared that before she began acting, she was always interested in writing. She was deeply emotional when she signed up with her publisher for her debut book.

She also discussed how she balanced acting and writing. Revord confessed that she would write between takes on the Young Sheldon set and hide her laptop in the cushions of the Cooper family’s couch whenever the cameras were rolling.

We can’t wait to see all that this talented artist has in store for us!

