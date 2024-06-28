'Want People To See The Spectrum': Stacy London Reveals She Now Identifies As Lesbian

Stacy London who is best known for her stint in What Not To Wear has come out as proud of herself. The American Ballet Theatre in New York City was where she openly spoke about her sexuality as a lesbian, being 55 years old, during a question and answer session.

Lesbian identity

The sexual orientation of the fifty-five-year-old star had always been debatable. She told the U.S. Weekly that there are very few lesbians in this world, and that’s why I feel like calling myself one. She also made it clear that it was important to represent the variety of lesbian culture; “It’s not just about one type of lesbian culture. I want people to see the spectrum, and so I identify as such.”

London expressed gratitude towards younger generations who have embraced diversity without judgment. "You have Gen Z breaking all the systemic rules and me, Gen X, breathing a sigh of relief that we thought we had to be straight and perfect." She highlighted how people can live their lives without hiding their identities.

Coming out journey

At 48 years old she admitted her sexual preference to family members and pals for the first time. Regarding sexuality, London found solace in acknowledging it as existing on a spectrum.

Advertisement

“I love the fact that people can say the words pansexual, bisexual and have it be a spectrum. In the ’50s and ’60s, there was none of that. When I was growing up, there were none of those words that made people feel seen,” she said.

When asked whether they would marry Yezbak by fans, Stacy London remained noncommittal. “Maybe! We have talked about it, we’ll see,” she said.

Public relationship and support

Instagram post in December 2019 marks the moment when Stacy publicly revealed her relationship with Cat Yezbak. “So I used to date men. Now I date her”, wrote Stacy passionately explaining how deeply she loved Yezbak.

Ever since they have been open about the fact that they are a couple. In September 2023, they made news when spotted on a double date with Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris. By April, Bush confirmed that she was queer and dating Harris.

Advertisement

Stacy London's story of self-discovery and acceptance is an inspiration to many. Her transparency regarding her identification convinces others to embrace their authenticity without reservation.

ALSO READ: How Long Have Sophia Bush And Ashlyn Harris Been Together? Relationship Explored As One Tree Hill Alum Confirms Romance