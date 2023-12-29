Want the inside scoop on Justin Theroux's current girlfriend? Meet Nicole Brydon Bloom!

In the wake of his much-publicized divorce from Jennifer Anniston, Justin Theroux has ventured into a new chapter of romance. Yes, Justin Theroux is no longer flying solo, and we’ve got the lowdown on his new leading lady, Nicole Brydon Bloom.

The duo sparked romance rumors in February 2023, and since then, they’ve been spotted sharing some sweet moments, even attending events together in New York City. But who is the mysterious woman who has captured Theroux’s heart? Let’s dive into the scoop on Nicole Brydon Bloom.

Bloom is a rising star with TV credits

Not just a pretty face, Bloom graduated from Elon University in 2017 with a degree in acting. Originally a journalism major, she switched after being inspired by an Elon production. The university’s emphasis on encouraging actors to take risks shaped her into the talented actress she is today.

Bloom’s journey began on the stage in regional theater, but she swiftly moved to on-screen roles in popular shows like Law & Order: SUV, The Affair, and 1BR. Landing a role in Season 2 of The Gilded Age, created by Jullian Fellowes of Downton Abbey fame, was a dream come true for her.

At just 9 years old, Bloom faced the sudden loss of her father, David Bloom, a renowned NBC News Journalist, who passed away while covering the war in Iraq. Despite this tragic event, Bloom remains connected to her father’s memory, regularly sharing tributes on her social media handles.

Advertisement

Love in the spotlight

The public got its first glimpse of Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom’s budding romance in February 2023 at a Netflix event in NYC. Six months later, the couple made a more explicit statement, indulging in PDA at a restaurant. Accompanying Bloom to her sister’s wedding, Theroux made their Instagram debut in December 2023. The couple’s journey from discreet outings to celebratory events marks a chapter in Theroux’s post-Aniston romantic narrative.

Beyond the glitz and glamor, Bloom shares her love for travel. Her globetrotting adventures, including trips to Barcelona and Paris, offer glimpses into her life outside the entertainment space. Traveling with co-stars Logan Lerman and Joey King, Bloom captures moments of leisure, reinforcing the idea that life’s joys can be found in the journey.

Justin Theroux’s past with Jennifer Anniston

As Justin Theroux, known for his role in The Leftovers, steps into a new chapter of romance, all eyes are on Nicole Brydon Bloom. Their public outings mark Theroux's first visible connection since parting ways with Jennifer Aniston, his high-profile relationship of years.

The couple, married for two and a half years, decided to part ways during the holidays in 2018. The separation was attributed to the challenges of maintaining a relationship while living on opposite coasts—Theroux in New York and Anniston in L.A.

In a joint statement, the ex-couple expressed their commitment to maintaining mutual respect and love. Their breakup, while challenging, led to an amicable friendship.

Advertisement

Also read: http://1218291