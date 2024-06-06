‘Want Them To Be Safe': Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Prefers Her Kids Off Social Media Until High School

Chrissy Teigen, the mother of four, has recently expressed her concern about exposing children to social media. The model and TV personality, who herself is pretty active on social media revealed that ideally, she would want her kids to be on social media after they have graduated from their high schools. Teigen added that kids won’t have the capacity to be wary of unrealistic lifestyles and body images flooded on social media, which can negatively affect their growth.

Chrissy Teigen doesn’t want her kids to be on social media

During the inaugural Digital Parenthood Summit at Aura’s on June 4, Teigen spoke volumes about raising kids in the current digital world. Teigen shares four kids, Luna, Miles, Esti and Wren, with John Legend. At the summit, the model shared that she tries to restrict her kids’ digital exposure by placing a time limit on their usage of the internet. “There’s a tight timeframe. Maybe an hour on the weekends,” Teigen stated.

Later on, Teigen revealed that the presence of inappropriate ads is something that scares her most with her kids being exposed to the digital world. “Who am I going to call [to complain]?” she questions. “It makes me very uncomfortable." The model urged for strict regulations of ads to make the kids’s usage of the internet safer.

Teigen added ideally she would want her kids to be on social media, “after high school," highlighting it as her "absolute dream.” She remarked that until and unless the social media regulations for kids become more stringent, she would prefer her kids to be away from these platforms.

“Unless there are more rules and regulations in place, I would prefer for them not to be social. I want them to be safe and happy and flourishing as kids,” she shared. Talking about the fake and glamorous world depicted on social media, Teigen noted that children “won’t have the capacity to understand how fake this bulls**t is.”

Chrissy Teigen on sharing glimpses of her family online

Despite Teigen’s severe repulsion about her kids being on social media platforms, the model herself is quite active on them and quite frequently posts photos of her kids and daily life. Addressing the fact, she clarified that the reason behind sharing her kids' pics lies in the fact that she is constantly surrounded by them and that being a mom is something that she feels resonates with her online followers.

“I do share them a lot, because, in so much of my life, I feel like people don’t understand me. But being a mom is where a lot of people understand me. I love getting to have this community online here to get to share the ups and downs and people get to see it all,” Teigen remarked.

Well, Chrissy Teigen's recent comments surely bring the question to the limelight as to whether or not social media is safe for the usage of kids. As the model urges for strict regulations on the media platforms for children, it surely highlights her love and care for her kids.

