Lainey Wilson Reveals She Wants To Collab With Victoria Monét And Lana Del Rey

Picture this: a rising country music star with big dreams and even bigger talent. That’s Lainey Wilson, and she’s got something exciting brewing. In an exclusive chat with Billboard, the 31-year-old artist opened up about her aspirations to collaborate with two renowned names in the music industry.

Yes, she was talking about Victoria Monét and Lana Del Rey. Well, Victoria and Lana are definitely two powerhouse artists who have left a lasting impression on the music scene. Let’s explore more about Lainey Wilson’s aspirations and who she wants to collaborate with.

Wilson wants to collaborate with Victoria Monét

Wilson has worked hard to make a name for herself in country music. Through her dedication and love for music, she has found her place in the spotlight. Now, as she looks ahead, she’s excited to try something new by collaborating with other renowned artists. In an interview with Billboard, the 31-year-old artist expressed her admiration for Victoria Monét after witnessing her alluring performance at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammys Awards party.

Monét ’s genuine speeches at the Grammys touched Wilson’s heart, making her eager to collaborate. “She just turned it on. At the Grammys, her speeches were from the heart. I was like, ‘I want to be her friend,’” she said during the interview. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

At the Grammys, Monét won big, snagging awards for best R&B album, best-engineered album, non-classical, and new best artist. In her acceptance speech for Best New Artist, Monét got emotional as she looked back on her 15-year pursuit of success.

Advertisement

Lana Del Rey is also on Wilson’s list of dream collaborations

Alongside Monét, Wilson also dreams of collaborating with Lana Del Rey. With Rey’s recent 5 Grammy nominations, Wilson sees immense potential for a collaboration with her. Rey also has a new country album called Lasso coming out in September. Wilson’s desire to work with Del Rey comes from her admiration for the artist’s versatility and success.

Lainey Wilson’s upcoming album

While dreaming of collaborations, Wilson is also keeping herself busy. She recently announced the release of her fifth studio album, Whirlwind. Whirlwind is scheduled to be released on August 23. This album promises to offer a candid glimpse into Wilson’s life and global journey, reflecting her personal experiences and musical evolution.

She shared this news on her Instagram next to the cover artwork. While sharing the news, she wrote, “Whirlwind. That’s what my life has been the last couple years. I hope this record brings peace to your “whirlwind” and wraps its arms around you like it did me when I was writing and recording it. August 23. Pre-order, pre-save, or pre-add it now!”

Whirlwind consists of 14 tracks, including previously released songs like Country’s Cool Again and a new track titled Hang Tight Honey. Wilson has already performed Country’s Cool Again on several TV shows.

And, for this album, Wilson teamed up once again with producer Jay Joyce. But this time, instead of using studio professionals, she had her touring band play on the album.

ALSO READ: Grammy Awards 2024: Yellowstone Star Lainey Wilson Wins Her First Ever Grammy For Best Country Album With Bell Bottom Country