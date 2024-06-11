'Want To End On A Bang'; Doctor Who Director Jamie Donoughue Teases Epic Season Finale

This week’s episode of Doctor Who, The Legend of Ruby Sunday, is creating excitement. This marks the beginning of a two-part season finale that will never be forgotten as the makers promise it to have a huge movie-like portrayal.

The biggest finale ever

Showrunner Russell T Davies has been talking up the story. He promised that it is going to be the biggest finale ever and he hopes that the fans will be screaming after seeing it. Director Jamie Donoughue agreed with this excitement and explained that the scale of the ending was huge.

He wants to end on a note like a big Hollywood movie which would leave people in awe. Donoughue said in the latest Radio Times Magazine: “We want to end on a bang like we’ve never seen. This finale is like a huge feature film. I think a lot of people are going to be shocked – if I can pull it off. Hopefully, I will.”

Thrilling action and returning characters

Lenny Rush who plays Morris Gibbons, indicated an exciting action scene involving prop guns and fake bullets. On the other hand, Bonnie Langford, returning star as Mel, shared an unforgettable moment from this episode.

She mentioned that there was this famous scene where she rides on a Vespa through London but did not give away any more details about it. In an exclusive interview with Radio Times, Langford gave more insights into what she meant by them doing their homework concerning her character Mel, she says, “Mel now has been basically spying in another job to gain information about an organisation that UNIT is quite worried about” because the doctor arrives just like everybody else after hearing things have really changed.

Advertisement

Langford then went on to describe how rapidly this all happens: “And it all then literally cranks up very quickly. So Mel is able to, having infiltrated this area, offer up all that information and support and basically takes the Doctor on a Vespa. I know (laughs), it's camp as hell – it is brilliant!”

The Doctor and Mel's unbreakable bond

Moreover, Langford discussed the commitment of Mel to the Doctor. “Mel will go to the end of the Earth for the Doctor. She knows his history and also his love for the planet, the universe and everything involved is so genuine – it's so authentic – and she's just thrilled to be beside him again.”

As this season reaches its end, fans wait eagerly for these thrilling elements to finally unravel. With promises of unprecedented action and heartfelt moments, The Legend of Ruby Sunday is poised to become a seminal moment in Doctor Who history.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: How Is Doctor Who Season 14 Related To Black Mirror? Dot and Bubble Act Explained