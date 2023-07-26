Want to know your top Taylor Swift eras? Here's all about Spotify's new Swiftie feature

Taylor Swift recently re-released Speak Now, making it third in the list of albums she has decided to record again. Called Taylor's version, the singer has been on a roll, releasing albums, new and old. Swifties in the middle of the action, have been left confused by which era of the singer they like the most. For the unversed, every new album release of the Shake-it-off singer is called an era. Spofity just released a new feature, that will help fans sort out their favorite Swift Eras.

Spotify releases My Top 5: Taylor Swift’s Eras

The new feature was released by Spotify today called the My Top 5: Taylor Swift’s Eras, it will help the fans figure out what albums they like the most out of Swift's whole discography.

Although you can view your top Taylor song from that year, the number of hours you listened to, and if she's your top artist, there's no way to determine which overall Era of Taylor Swift's music you listened to the most. But thanks to Spotify, now you can!

Whether you're a Red girlie pop, Lover stan, or fearless badass, the new My Top 5: Taylor Swift’s Eras will collate the list for you.

How will Spotify's Swiftie feature work?

For any Taylor Swift fans looking to use the new Spotify feature, here are the instructions that the music app put out to help users. The app said on its website to keep it updated to the latest version i.e. v8.8.52 in the app store. You can only use the feature on your mobile phone, by going to https://spotify.com/top5.

Once the My Top 5: Taylor Swift’s Eras page opens, then "view Taylor Swift’s 10 Eras and then reorder them into a visual display, creating your personal Top 5. After, you’ll receive a personalized digital card (inspired by the poster for the “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour”) to share and compare your Top 5 with friends—and the world—on social media."

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift has been on her Era's Tour, evidently having an absolute blast. She recently performed in Seattle, and in her own words it became "one of my favorite weekends ever." Swift will start the Asia leg of her tour next year.

