The Wanted member Tom Parker OPENS UP about brain tumour diagnosis; REVEALS having 2 seizures this summer

The Wanted member Tom Parker recently revealed that he is suffering from a brain tumour and had suffered two seizures this summer alone.

The Wanted boy band member Tom Parker has revealed he has been diagnosed with a brain tumour, and it is inoperable. The 32-year-old singer and his wife Kelsey Hardwick sat down for an interview with OK magazine where they discussed that he was diagnosed after suffering two seizures this summer.

“They pulled the curtain around my bed and said, ‘It’s a brain tumour.’ All I could think was, ‘F*****g hell!’ I was in shock. It’s stage four glioblastoma and they’ve said it’s terminal. It was a lot to deal with by myself. I still haven’t processed it,” Tom told OK. The type of tumour he has is called a glioblastoma.

He also posted a message on his Instagram, writing, “Hey guys, you know that we’ve both been quiet on social media for a few weeks and it’s time to tell you why. There’s no easy way to say this but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a Brain Tumour and I’m already undergoing treatment. We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way. We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way.

We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options. It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this.” Doctors told Tom this is a “worst-case scenario” situation.

Tom and Kelsey have a 15-month-old daughter and a son on the way. Tom was part of the band The Wanted, which broke up back in 2014. Our thoughts are with Tom, his family, and loved ones during this time.

