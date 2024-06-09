‘Wanted To Bring Something Fresh’: House Of The Dragon Actor Ewan Mitchell Confesses He Never Watched Game Of Thrones

Ewan Mitchell, known to play the role of Aemond Targaryen in the HBO series House of the Dragons, reveals that he has never watched Game of Thrones. During his interaction with Comicbook, the actor confessed when asked if he would want his character to interact with any one of the GoT characters.

Season 2 of the spinoff is set to release in the coming days, as the cast members have been promoting the HBO show rigorously. Meanwhile, the director of the show has dropped hints about seasons 3 and 4 being in the works.

What did Ewan Mitchell say about not watching Game of Thrones?

In conversation with the entertainment portal, Mitchell revealed that he did not want to watch Game of Thrones because he wanted to deliver something fresh. The actor stated, “I haven’t seen the original Game of Thrones. I have a confession to make. I’ve never seen it and I didn’t want to watch it go into this role.”

Mitchell further added, “I didn’t want it to inform my decisions in any way, shape, or form, you know, whether it be consciously or subconsciously. I wanted to bring something fresh. Aemond is one of a kind, you know.”

Sharing his insights about season 2, the English actor shared with the audience what should be expected of his character in the upcoming episode. During his interaction with Vogue, the actor shared that his villainous role would turn the show into a horror film.

What did the creator of House of the Dragons say about the upcoming seasons?

The creator of House of the Dragons, George R.R. Martin, revealed in December that the writing team is already looking into creating seasons 3 and 4 of the Game of Thrones spinoff. Martin wrote in his blog, “I spent two days locked in a room with Ryan Condal and his writing staff (Sara Hess, Ti Mikkel, David Hancock, and Philippa Goslett) talking about the third and fourth seasons of House of the Dragon.”

The creator further added, “They were lively, fun discussions, and we got some good work done... though two days was not nearly enough. There is so much ground to cover that I am not sure twenty days would have been enough.”

House of the Dragons season 2 will premiere on June 16.

