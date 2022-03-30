The Wanted's Tom Parker passes away at 33 after long battle with brain tumor

Tom Parker, a member of the band The Wanted, died on March 30 after a fight with brain cancer that began in October 2020. His wife, Kelsey Hardwick, confirmed the news in a statement. He was 33 years old at the time.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side," she wrote in an Instagram post. "Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can't imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence. We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom's light continues to shine for his beautiful children. Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I'm forever proud of you."

However, Parker announced his diagnosis of stage four glioblastoma after having seizures in October 2020, calling it the "worst-case scenario." Parker last gave followers an update on his health in November 2021, when he said his tumour was "in control" after radiation and chemotherapy. His most recent upload on the social networking site was a photo of himself with his bandmates. "Dream Team," he captioned the shot taken on March 28.

Earlier this year, as per Just Jared, he performed on stage with his bandmates during their much-delayed reunion tour. Meanwhile, Parker is survived by his 2-year-old daughter Aurelia and 16-month-old son Bodhi, in addition to his wife.