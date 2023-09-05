'WAP Part 2 is coming': Fans react as Megan Thee Stallion drops new music with Cardi B after Tory Lanez lawsuit

It was only a few days ago that Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B won the lawsuit of copyright infringement in the lyrics of WAP and Thot S**. And now the duo is back with the next collaboration. Both of the rappers took to their Instagram to announce a brand-new collaboration with the title Bongos. Not only this, a new poster of the track has also been unveiled. This is Megan's first launch after she won the lawsuit against Tory Lanez for shooting her. Here is everything to know about the new track.

Bongos' first public reaction

It was through their social media that Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B announced their new track, Bongos. The poster featuring the two ladies was a sizzling shoot with the two ladies in a monokini. What was interesting was that the fans were able to see right through the collaboration. After the release of WAP, both of the rappers have struggled to find the right track to make a comeback as strong as that. In addition to this, Megan Thee Stallion was busy with the legalities of her lawsuit against Tory Lanez.

Thus, there are two ways this collaboration could go. As per the fans, either this track would be as popular as the one that the ladies brought a few years ago. On the other hand, this might as well be another rap song. Additionally, a lot of fans wondered who would be singing the hook line of the song now that both of the artists happen to be rappers. It will be interesting to see what the track is going to be like.

Bongos release date

Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion were quick to announce the final release date of the track as well. So, the new track, Bongos, will be released this Friday, September 8, 2023. It is not clear if only the lyrical video will be released, or the entire music video will come out. We will be sure to update this section with relevant information as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates on the same.

