WAP singer Megan Thee Stallion REVEALS who shot her & what actually happened that night

Megan Thee Stallion who recently released her single WAP with Cardi B, shared details about what happened on the fateful night she got shot last month. Scroll down to see what she said.

WAP singer Megan Thee Stallion has confirmed that Canadian rapper Tory Lanez is the person who shot her during an incident that happened last month. Tory was arrested on a gun charge after partying with Megan, and she was hospitalized with gunshot wounds to her feet. Megan revealed this news via an Instagram Live session on Thursday night, during the session, Megan slammed Tory and revealed what actually happened on that night.

“Y’all hoes so worried ’bout it. Yes, this ni–a Tory shot me,” Megan said during the live. “You shot me. And you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and sh-t. Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you dragging it. You really f–kin’ dragging it. Muthaf–kas talkin’ ‘bout I hit this ni–a. I never hit you. Muthaf–kas was like, ‘Oh she mad ’cause he was tryna f–k with Kylie.’ No I wasn’t. You dry shot me.”

She added, “Everybody in the car…it’s only four muthaf–kas in the car. Me, you, my homegirl and yo security. Everybody in the car arguing. I’m in the front seat, this ni–a in the backseat. I get out the car, I’m done arguing. I don’t wanna argue no more. I get out. I’m walking away. This ni–a, from out the backseat of the car, start shooting me. You shot me. I ain’t get cut by no glass.”

In case you missed it, Megan shared a photo of her healing feet on Instagram this week, and looks like the singer is recovering quickly!

