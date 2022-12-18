Warhammer 40,000: All about Henry Cavill's new project with GF Natalie Viscuso after Superman exit

Days after announcing that he won't be returning as Superman in the DC universe , Cavill announced his new project. The actor's departure from DCEU left fans heartbroken as netizens reacted to the news online. While further details about the project are yet to be announced, Cavill on his Instagram on Friday described the project as a lifelong dream.

Henry Cavill may not be returning as Superman or Geralt from The Witcher but the actor recently announced another major project that he will be a part of for which will be collaborating with his girlfriend d Natalie Viscuso. The actor took to Instagram to announce that he will be starring in a Warhammer 40,000 adaptation. The actor has been known to be a massive fan of the game.

Henry Cavill announces Warhammer 40,000 adaptation

Taking to Instagram, Henry shared a first-look teaser video featuring a logo for his new project as he announced he will be starring in the live-action adaptation of Warhammer 40,000. Sharing the news on his Instagram account and wrote, "For 30 years I have dreamt of seeing a Warhammer universe in live action. Now, after 22 years of experience in this industry, I finally feel that I have the skill set and experience to guide a Warhammer Cinematic Universe into life."

Henry Cavill on working with his girlfriend

After making his relationship official with Natalie Viscuso on Instagram last year, Cavill noted in his new post about how excited he is to work with her professionally as well. The actor wrote, "Partnering with Natalie Viscuso at Vertigo has been a blessing beyond words, without her we might not have found the perfect home at Amazon. And having a home like Amazon will give us the freedom to be true to the massive scope of Warhammer. To all of you Warhammer fans out there, I promise to respect this IP that we love. I promise to bring you something familiar. And I endeavour to bring you something fantastic that is, as of yet, unseen."

What is Warhammer 40,000 about?

As reported by Deadline, Warhammer 40,000 is set in the distant future. It is a "miniature war game" where players enact battles "using miniature models of warriors and fighting vehicles." Henry's girlfriend, Natalie also shared a post on Instagram where she described the world of Warhammer to which she was introduced by Cavill and wrote, "The stories are rich and complex, the scope of the world-building provides an incredible playground for one's imagination, and the characters, both tragic and heroic, never leave you."

Henry Cavill's Superman fate

While fans were thrilled when Cavill initially made an announcement about his return as the DC superhero following the release of Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam, a few days ago, it was revealed that following the change of management at DC films, with James Gunn and Peter Safran taking over the reigns, the studio is headed in a new direction and that Cavill will no longer be a part of the DCEU as Superman. The actor announced his departure from the role and wrote, "The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes."

Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia

After his Superman exit, fans demanded online that the actor return to his role in The Witcher series as Geralt of Rivia although it has been confirmed by Netflix’s head of U.S. and Canada scripted series, Peter Friedlander, in an interview with Variety that the actor will not be returning to the series. Speaking to Variety, Friedlander said, "Henry is an extraordinary Geralt and I think Liam will continue and also be an extraordinary Geralt. There has been a legacy of amazing, iconic characters where the actors have changed and we’re hugely optimistic about this. We will continue to honour the IP, the fans, the storytelling, all the way through."

In the meantime, Henry received supportive comments from his fans and friends for his upcoming Warhammer project as several people left comments on his post including actor Taron Egerton who wrote, "Congratulations, Henry." Also, Sex Education star Asa Butterfield conveyed his excitement for the project saying, "So many incredible stories in 40K, and you’re possibly the only person I’d trust to bring it to life. Congrats, I’m unbelievably excited." Dylan Sprouse also left a comment saying, "My chainsword is fully revved." Another celebrity who is known to be a fan of Warhammer also includes Spider-Man star Tom Holland who once spoke about wanting to play Warhammer 40000 with Henry Cavill as the duo appeared together on Graham Norton's talk show.

