Warner Bros. about to close deal for HBO Max Series Harry Potter; DETAILS inside

Harry Potter is definitely one of the best magical stories which transports you to a whole different world. Fans were definitely upset when the Harry Potter series came to an end. Well, there is great news for the Harry Potter fans. As per the reports Warner Bros. Discovery is looking in to close a deal for the production of the Harry Potter television series.

Here is everything that we know about the upcoming Harry Potter television series in deal with Warner Bros. Discovery.

Harry Potter television series

As per the Bloomberg report, the developing talks about the Harry Potter television series will be directly based on J.K. Rowling’s best selling novels rather than spin-offs like Fantastic Beasts movies. Reportedly each season would be drawn from one of the books which might mean that the television series would stretch for years.

As per the reports under this deal between Warner Bros Discovery and J.K. Rowling, the latter would maintain some form of creative involvement in the television series however the author would not be the primary creator or showrunner.

According to Variety, the talks between Rowling and Warner Bros. Discovery remains at a preliminary stage. The studio will house the series under its streaming banner HBO Max which will be soon combined with Discovery+ and rebranded under a new name. Warner Bros. have been pursuing the Harry Potter television series for a long time.

HBO Max spokesperson have not made any comments or statement on these ongoing rumors.

Earlier Warner Bros has adapted each book of J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series in the blockbuster feature, starting with Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in 2001 and ending with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 in 2011. This Harry Potter series garnered both commercial success as well as critics approval.

